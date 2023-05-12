Mortal Kombat 12 could be ‘Mortal Kombat 1’ per leaker

The next Mortal Kombat game could be named ‘Mortal Kombat 1,’ if a recent leak is to be believed. The alleged information comes from Twitter user billbil-kun, who has in the past accurately revealed certain game -related information ahead of official sources, such as the monthly lineups of games on PlayStation Plus.

We know the next Mortal Kombat is coming. In February 2023, a Warner Bros. earnings call saw an executive refer to ‘Mortal Kombat 12′ by name, when talking about the company’s lineup for 2023. In May 2023, developer NeatherRealm Studios began drip-feeding a series of short videos, which have led people to widely assume the company is teasing the existence of Mortal Kombat 12.

The first video teaser, which came at the end of a video celebrating 30 years of the franchise, depicted a grain of sand in an hourglass, exploding. In the second video teaser, the second hand of a clock ticked upwards from 10 to 11, but very noticeably skipped 12, and went straight to 1 with an explosion of sand.

Billbil-kun’s proposed idea that the series is skipping the ‘Mortal Kombat 12′ name and going straight to ‘Mortal Kombat 1’ does line up quite nicely with what NeatherRealm may have been trying to hint at.

At the end of Mortal Kombat 11’s narrative, it is very clearly suggested the series is heading for a complete reboot, with series protagonist Liu Kang gaining the ability to re-write time and history, and displaying an intention to do so.

Billbil-kun has also suggested the game will release on PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and Nintendo Switch.

Naturally, as with all leaks, this news should be taken with a large grain of salt. We likely won’t have to wait long until NetherRealm officially announces their next Mortal Kombat project.