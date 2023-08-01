Mortal Kombat 1 brings back MK11’s Geras as playable fighter

A new trailer for Mortal Kombat 1 (MK1) has revealed the return of the character Geras as a playable fighter. Geras originally served as one of the primary antagonists in the previous game, Mortal Kombat 11.

In a universe newly rebooted after the events of the previous game, protagonist and fresh-faced god figure Liu Kang is seen welcoming Geras back into the fold as an ally in the ‘Keepers of Time’ trailer.

Geras’ role in the workings of the universe appears to be largely the same – he’s the keeper of The Hourglass, which controls time and destiny across the various realms. Geras, with his all-seeing knowledge, suggests that the world Liu Kang has worked so hard to create as a peaceful one has been compromised.

The trailer shows off Geras’ abilities in several fights, and he largely seems to maintain the same kind of combat style he was infamous for in Mortal Kombat 1. He’s a hard-hitting brute who can freeze his opponents in time. While frozen, he can continue to attack them, stacking damage that will be dealt once they’ve become unfrozen.

NetherRealm Studios will hold a closed beta for Mortal Kombat 1 from 18-25 August 2023, exclusively for players who have pre-ordered the game on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S consoles.

Mortal Kombat 1 – Full List of Playable Characters (July 2023)

Liu Kang

Kung Lao

Johnny Cage

Kitana

Mileena

Raiden

Scorpion

Sub-Zero

Smoke

Rain

Baraka

Kenshi Takahashi

Li Mei

Tanya

Geras

Shang Tsung (Pre-Order bonus)

Mortal Kombat 1 – Full List of Kameo Fighters (July 2023)

Sub-Zero

Stryker

Sonya Blade

Jax Briggs

Kano

Kung Lao

Sektor

Cyrax

Frost

Goro

Cyrax

Darrius

Mortal Kombat 1 – Kombat Pack DLC Characters

Playable Fighters

Ermac

Quan Chi

Takeda Takahashi

Homelander (The Boys)

Omni-Man (Invincible)

Peacemaker (Suicide Squad)

Kameo Fighters