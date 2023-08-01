News

Mortal Kombat 1 brings back MK11’s Geras as playable fighter

One of the antagonists of Mortal Kombat 11 is returning as an ally this time, or so it seems.
1 Aug 2023
Edmond Tran
Mortal Kombat 1 Geras Trailer

Image: NetherRealm Studios

A new trailer for Mortal Kombat 1 (MK1) has revealed the return of the character Geras as a playable fighter. Geras originally served as one of the primary antagonists in the previous game, Mortal Kombat 11.

In a universe newly rebooted after the events of the previous game, protagonist and fresh-faced god figure Liu Kang is seen welcoming Geras back into the fold as an ally in the ‘Keepers of Time’ trailer.

Geras’ role in the workings of the universe appears to be largely the same – he’s the keeper of The Hourglass, which controls time and destiny across the various realms. Geras, with his all-seeing knowledge, suggests that the world Liu Kang has worked so hard to create as a peaceful one has been compromised.

The trailer shows off Geras’ abilities in several fights, and he largely seems to maintain the same kind of combat style he was infamous for in Mortal Kombat 1. He’s a hard-hitting brute who can freeze his opponents in time. While frozen, he can continue to attack them, stacking damage that will be dealt once they’ve become unfrozen.

NetherRealm Studios will hold a closed beta for Mortal Kombat 1 from 18-25 August 2023, exclusively for players who have pre-ordered the game on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S consoles.

Read: Mortal Kombat 1 Closed Beta Dates and Details Announced

Mortal Kombat 1 – Full List of Playable Characters (July 2023)

  • Liu Kang
  • Kung Lao
  • Johnny Cage
  • Kitana
  • Mileena
  • Raiden
  • Scorpion
  • Sub-Zero
  • Smoke
  • Rain
  • Baraka
  • Kenshi Takahashi
  • Li Mei
  • Tanya
  • Geras
  • Shang Tsung (Pre-Order bonus)

Mortal Kombat 1 – Full List of Kameo Fighters (July 2023)

  • Sub-Zero
  • Stryker
  • Sonya Blade
  • Jax Briggs
  • Kano
  • Kung Lao
  • Sektor
  • Cyrax
  • Frost
  • Goro
  • Darrius

Mortal Kombat 1 – Kombat Pack DLC Characters

Playable Fighters

  • Ermac
  • Quan Chi
  • Takeda Takahashi
  • Homelander (The Boys)
  • Omni-Man (Invincible)
  • Peacemaker (Suicide Squad)

Kameo Fighters

  • Ferra
  • Johnny Cage
  • Khameleon
  • Mavado
  • Tremor
