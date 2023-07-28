News

Mortal Kombat 1 Closed Beta Dates and Details Announced

The Mortal Kombat 1 Closed Beta now has confirmed running dates during August 2023.
28 Jul 2023
Edmond Tran
Mortal Kombat 1 Closed Beta August 2023

Image: NetherRealm Studios

NetherRealm Studios has announced the dates of the Mortal Kombat 1 closed beta test, following an online stress test event in June. The beta will run from 18-21 August 2023 on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S console, exclusively for people who have pre-ordered the game.

NetherRealm confirmed details of the beta in a post on Twitter, explaining it will feature six playable fighters, four Kameo characters (who can provide assist attacks during battles), and two stages.

The developer also confirmed there will be a single-player Klassic Tower available for play, which pits players against a series of computer-controlled opponents.

Mortal Kombat 1 – August 2023 Closed Beta

How To Join

The Mortal Kombat 1 Closed Beta is available only to those who have pre-ordered the game.

Those who’ve pre-ordered Mortal Kombat 1 digitally will automatically receive access to the beta through their consoles.

If you’ve pre-ordered the game through a participating physical retailer, beta codes will be distributed by those retailers, and will need to be redeemed through a Warner Bros. Games account.

Pre-orders for all versions of the game on PS5 or Xbox Series X are eligible for Closed Beta Access.

Playable Characters

  • Liu Kang
  • Sub-Zero
  • Kenshi
  • Kitana
  • Johnny cage
  • Li Mei

Kameo Fighters

  • Kano
  • Sonya
  • Jax
  • Frost

Available Stages

  • The Teahouse
  • Johnny Cage’s Mansion

Mortal Kombat 1 Release Date and Platforms

Mortal Kombat 1 is slated for release on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PC, and Nintendo Switch on 19 September 2023.




Edmond is the managing editor of GamesHub. He was previously at GameSpot for 13 years, where he was the Australian Editor and an award-winning video producer. You can follow him @EdmondTran

