Mortal Kombat 1 Closed Beta Dates and Details Announced

NetherRealm Studios has announced the dates of the Mortal Kombat 1 closed beta test, following an online stress test event in June. The beta will run from 18-21 August 2023 on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S console, exclusively for people who have pre-ordered the game.

NetherRealm confirmed details of the beta in a post on Twitter, explaining it will feature six playable fighters, four Kameo characters (who can provide assist attacks during battles), and two stages.

The developer also confirmed there will be a single-player Klassic Tower available for play, which pits players against a series of computer-controlled opponents.

Mortal Kombat 1 – August 2023 Closed Beta

How To Join

The Mortal Kombat 1 Closed Beta is available only to those who have pre-ordered the game.

Those who’ve pre-ordered Mortal Kombat 1 digitally will automatically receive access to the beta through their consoles.

If you’ve pre-ordered the game through a participating physical retailer, beta codes will be distributed by those retailers, and will need to be redeemed through a Warner Bros. Games account.

Pre-orders for all versions of the game on PS5 or Xbox Series X are eligible for Closed Beta Access.

Playable Characters

Liu Kang

Sub-Zero

Kenshi

Kitana

Johnny cage

Li Mei

Kameo Fighters

Kano

Sonya

Jax

Frost

Available Stages

The Teahouse

Johnny Cage’s Mansion

Mortal Kombat 1 is slated for release on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PC, and Nintendo Switch on 19 September 2023.