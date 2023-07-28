Mortal Kombat 1 Closed Beta Dates and Details Announced

NetherRealm Studios has announced the dates of the Mortal Kombat 1 closed beta test, following an online stress test event in June. The beta will run from 18-21 August 2023 on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S console, exclusively for people who have pre-ordered the game.
NetherRealm confirmed details of the beta in a post on Twitter, explaining it will feature six playable fighters, four Kameo characters (who can provide assist attacks during battles), and two stages.
The developer also confirmed there will be a single-player Klassic Tower available for play, which pits players against a series of computer-controlled opponents.
Mortal Kombat 1 – August 2023 Closed Beta
How To Join
The Mortal Kombat 1 Closed Beta is available only to those who have pre-ordered the game.
Those who’ve pre-ordered Mortal Kombat 1 digitally will automatically receive access to the beta through their consoles.
If you’ve pre-ordered the game through a participating physical retailer, beta codes will be distributed by those retailers, and will need to be redeemed through a Warner Bros. Games account.
Pre-orders for all versions of the game on PS5 or Xbox Series X are eligible for Closed Beta Access.
Playable Characters
- Liu Kang
- Sub-Zero
- Kenshi
- Kitana
- Johnny cage
- Li Mei
Kameo Fighters
- Kano
- Sonya
- Jax
- Frost
Available Stages
- The Teahouse
- Johnny Cage’s Mansion
Mortal Kombat 1 Release Date and Platforms
Mortal Kombat 1 is slated for release on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PC, and Nintendo Switch on 19 September 2023.
