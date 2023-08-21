Mortal Kombat 1 Closed Beta – Extended Ending Time and How to Play

News

The Mortal Kombat 1 Closed Beta now has confirmed running dates during August 2023.
21 Aug 2023
Edmond Tran
Mortal Kombat 1 Closed Beta August 2023

Image: NetherRealm Studios

NetherRealm Studios has announced the dates of the Mortal Kombat 1 closed beta test, following an online stress test event in June. The beta will run from 18-21 August 2023 on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S console, exclusively for people who have pre-ordered the game.

Update 19 August 2023: NetherRealm Studios has extended the running time of the Mortal Kombat 1 pre-order closed beta test by several hours, with the test now ending on Monday 21 August at 3:00pm PDT. Global end times can be found below.

NetherRealm confirmed details of the beta in a post on Twitter, explaining it will feature six playable fighters, four Kameo characters (who can provide assist attacks during battles), and two stages.

The developer also confirmed there will be a single-player Klassic Tower available for play, which pits players against a series of computer-controlled opponents.

Start Dates and Times

The Mortal Kombat 1 closed beta will begin on Friday 18 August 2023. Here’s what time it goes live around the US, UK, and Australia:

US: Friday 18 August 2023 @ 8:00am PDT / 10:00am CDT / 11:00am EDT0
UK and Europe: Friday 18 August 2023 @ 4:00pm BST / 5:00pm CEST
Australia and New Zealand: Saturday 19 August 2023 @ 1:00am AEST / 3:00am NZST

End Dates and Times

The beta will end on Monday 21 August 2023. The exact stopping times around the globe are as follows:

US: Monday 21 August 2023 @ 3:00pm PDT / 5:00pm CDT / 6:00am EDT
UK and Europe: Monday 21 August 2023 @ 11:00pm BST / Tuesday 22 August 2023 @ 12:00am CEST
Australia and New Zealand: Tuesday 22 August 2023 @ 8:00am AEST / 10:00am NZST

Times have been updated to reflect the extension announced by NetherRealm Studios on 19 August 2023.

How To Join the Mortal Kombat 1 Closed Beta

The Mortal Kombat 1 Closed Beta is available only to players who have pre-ordered the game.

Those who’ve pre-ordered Mortal Kombat 1 digitally will automatically receive access to the beta through their consoles.

If you’ve pre-ordered the game through a participating physical retailer, beta codes will be distributed by those retailers, and will need to be redeemed through a Warner Bros. Games account.

Pre-orders for all versions of the game on PS5 or Xbox Series X are eligible for Closed Beta Access.

Pre-loading and Downloading the Beta

Players on Xbox Series X/S will have the advantage of being able to preload the Mortal Kombat 1 beta beginning 15 August 2023, NetherRealm has confirmed.

Unfortunately, PS5 players will need to wait until the beta starts on 18 August at 8:00am PDT / 11:00am EDT / 10:00am CDT.

Playable Characters

  • Liu Kang
  • Sub-Zero
  • Kenshi
  • Kitana
  • Johnny cage
  • Li Mei

Kameo Fighters

  • Kano
  • Sonya
  • Jax
  • Frost

Available Stages

  • The Teahouse
  • Johnny Cage’s Mansion

Mortal Kombat 1 Release Date and Platforms

Mortal Kombat 1 is slated for release on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PC, and Nintendo Switch on 19 September 2023.

08/22/2023 03:08 am GMT
Edmond Tran

Edmond is the managing editor of GamesHub. He was previously at GameSpot for 13 years, where he was the Australian Editor and an award-winning video producer. You can follow him @EdmondTran

