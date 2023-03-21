Morbius is now available in Marvel’s Midnight Suns

Vampire anti-hero Morbius is officially joining Marvel’s Midnight Suns, as the game’s third DLC pack surprise-launches today. He’ll join fellow debutants Venom and Deadpool in the standalone ‘vampire uprising’ plot thread, which charts the rise of Lord Dracula, and the corrupted forces of Hydra.

This tale runs parallel to the game’s main plot, which stars Lilith and her demon hordes.

According to the new Morbius story trailer, he’s recruited to the Midnight Suns through Blade, who often serves as a foil to the anti-hero. They were part of the original comic-based Midnight Sons team, and are longtime allies and rivals in the supernatural trenches of the Marvel Universe.

In the game, Morbius will have access to a range of high-speed attacks, with his extendable hand claws being his primary weapons. He’ll be playable throughout ‘The Hunger’ and subsequent story missions, and will be unlocked after completion of the ‘Spidermaaaans’ plot. Once befriended, he’ll provide players with access to the new Laboratory Abbey Upgrade, which allows modification of hero stats.

Morbius will be followed by one additional hero – Storm – before the Midnight Suns season pass wraps up. At this stage it’s unlikely the game will get additional story chapters, given it was reportedly a sales disappointment for 2K and Firaxis, but at least the adventure will end on a high note.

Marvel’s Midnight Suns is a brilliant turn-based strategy game, and deserves far more attention than it received on launch. This is, after all, a game where Spider-Man gets to fight the Lord of the Vampires – and it deserves high praise for that, at the very least.

Marvel’s Midnight Suns: The Hunger, starring Morbius, is now available for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.