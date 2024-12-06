Moonlighter 2: The Endless Vault launches in 2025

Indie hit Moonlighter is finally getting a sequel from Digital Sun and 11 bit studios, as confirmed during the PC Gaming Show 2024. As announced, Moonlighter 2: The Endless Vault will see the return of shopkeeper-dungeon crawler Will as he ventures through new lands in search of relics and other goodies.

Per Digital Sun, he’s “hungrier than ever for adventure” and “the treasures that come with it.” In the course of his journey, he’ll balance exploration and defeating monsters with selling his wares, with the game building on Moonlighter‘s formula of “dungeon-crawling exploration, action RPG combat, and shopkeeping.”

“Players will join Will and his companions, stranded in a mysterious dimension in the village of Tresna,” Digital Sun said a press release. “With his sights set on restoring its former glory – and his shop to its former renown – Will also discovers a tantalising opportunity to return home, thanks to a curious relic collector.”

You’ll once again harness Will’s unique skills in your journey, venturing into “perilous vaults, where riches await the bold,” while also spending time improving your shops, adding new goods, and serving customers. As noted, you’ll need to invest in your village to improve your fortunes, so you’ll be splitting your time between home management and dungeon crawling.

Based on the trailer’s vibes, there’ll likely be plenty familiar for those who played the original Moonlighter – although it’s clear this game is an upgrade in its stylish visuals and gameplay loop. Since the launch of the original game, Digital Sun has grown exponentially, and Moonlighter 2 will certainly benefit from this experience.

“The original Moonlighter was a pivotal moment for us, marking the growth of Digital Sun as a team,” Javier Gimenez, Digital Sun CEO said in a press release. “Five years on, Moonlighter 2: The Endless Vault showcases everything we’ve learned along the way. We’re channeling all our craftsmanship into creating a game that’s not just better, but brimming with even more charm in every detail.”

Moonlighter 2: The Endless Vault is currently set to launch sometime in 2025 for PC, Xbox Series X/S, and PlayStation 5. Digital Sun and 11 bit studios will likely have much more to say about this game in future, so stay tuned as plans ramp up.