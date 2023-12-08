News

 > News > Xbox

Monster Hunter Wilds announced for 2024

Here's everything we know about Capcom's latest game.
8 Dec 2023
Edmond Tran
Monster Hunter Wilds

PlayStation

Image: Capcom

Share Icon

Capcom has announced a new game in its Monster Hunter series, subtitled Monster Hunter Wilds, at The Game Awards 2023. It will be released on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X in 2025.

A brief trailer depicted a hunter riding on a four-legged bird-like mount, with the ability to fly and glide. The character rode through dense herds of creatures in a desert environment, before being confronted by a giant sandstorm.

No other information about the game was shared – but there was plenty to analyse. For one thing, it appears Wilds may have an overall desert theme, with the logo and landscape reflecting sands, and the protagonist’s outfit suggesting someone used to wilder terrains.

This could mean new monster types are explored, and that we can expect fresh sights from this upcoming game.

Read: The Game Awards 2023: All the biggest news, trailers and announcements

Notably, this appears to be the mystery, unannounced game that Capcom had not yet revealed prior to the Game Awards. It was mentioned in a financial report in late 2023, and inspired wild speculation – as it was considered a “major” title for the studio – but now, that speculation appears to be over, and we have our answers.

Capcom says it will reveal more about Monster Hunter Wilds in mid-2024, so stay tuned for fresh details about this adventure.

Edmond Tran

Edmond is the managing editor of GamesHub. He was previously at GameSpot for 13 years, where he was the Australian Editor and an award-winning video producer. You can follow him @EdmondTran

Related News

Culture Features Game Development News Nintendo PC PlayStation Xbox
More
baldur's gate 3 dlc expansion
?>
News

The Game Awards 2023: The Complete List Of Winners

Check out the full list of winners from The Game Awards 2023.

Leah J. Williams
game awards 2023 TGAs news trailers announcements
?>
News

The Game Awards 2023: All the biggest news, trailers and announcements

Here's every major trailer and announcement featured during The Game Awards 2023.

Leah J. Williams
Final Fantasy 16 DLC
?>
News

Final Fantasy 16: Echoes of the Fallen surprise dropped at TGAs 2023

Final Fantasy 16 will get two expansion packs, with the second being called The Rising Tide.

Edmond Tran
karlach baldur's gate 3 ending update
?>
News

Baldur's Gate 3 wins Game of the Year at The Game Awards 2023

Baldur's Gate 3 walked away from The Game Awards 2023 with a total of five trophies.

Edmond Tran
Tales of Kenzera: ZAU
?>
Features

Grief In Full Colour – Abubakar Salim talks Tales of Kenzera: ZAU

Actor Abubakar Salim talks about his transition into game development, and how his experience with grief helped to shape the…

Christie McQualter
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login