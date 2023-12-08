Monster Hunter Wilds announced for 2024

Capcom has announced a new game in its Monster Hunter series, subtitled Monster Hunter Wilds, at The Game Awards 2023. It will be released on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X in 2025.

A brief trailer depicted a hunter riding on a four-legged bird-like mount, with the ability to fly and glide. The character rode through dense herds of creatures in a desert environment, before being confronted by a giant sandstorm.

No other information about the game was shared – but there was plenty to analyse. For one thing, it appears Wilds may have an overall desert theme, with the logo and landscape reflecting sands, and the protagonist’s outfit suggesting someone used to wilder terrains.

This could mean new monster types are explored, and that we can expect fresh sights from this upcoming game.

Read: The Game Awards 2023: All the biggest news, trailers and announcements

frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share" allowfullscreen>

Notably, this appears to be the mystery, unannounced game that Capcom had not yet revealed prior to the Game Awards. It was mentioned in a financial report in late 2023, and inspired wild speculation – as it was considered a “major” title for the studio – but now, that speculation appears to be over, and we have our answers.

Capcom says it will reveal more about Monster Hunter Wilds in mid-2024, so stay tuned for fresh details about this adventure.