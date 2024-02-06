Microsoft set to share major news about the future of Xbox in February 2024

Microsoft Head of Gaming Phil Spencer has confirmed an Xbox business update will arrive in February 2024, with new details about the “vision for the future of Xbox” set to be shared. The announcement arrives after days of rampant speculation and rumour about Microsoft potentially bringing its exclusive console games into the PlayStation ecosystem.

“We’re listening and we hear you,” Spencer said on Twitter / X, seemingly in response to passionate social media discussions about exclusivity. “We’ve been planning a business update event for next week, where we look forward to sharing more details with you about our vision for the future of Xbox. Stay tuned.”

At this stage, not much is known about the planned business update, although it does follow credible rumours that titles including Sea of Thieves, Hi-Fi Rush, Starfield, and Indiana Jones and the Great Circle will be coming to PlayStation 5 and Nintendo Switch in future.

Read: Indiana Jones and the Great Circle could be coming to PS5

In the days following these rumours, the debate around Xbox exclusivity has reached a fever pitch, with dedicated Xbox fans arguing that making games more widely available diminishes the appeal and player base for Xbox, devaluing it for everyone. Some have also argued that Microsoft changing strategy may open the door for Sony to dominate the market, leading to less competition overall.

For now, it’s unclear what Microsoft has planned for the future, but we’re likely to hear more next week as the company unveils its new vision – which may include more cross-platform titles.

Notably, Spencer’s announcement will take place just one week after Microsoft announced 1,900 job losses in the company’s gaming division as a result of a restructure post-Activision Blizzard acquisition. It’s currently unknown if these changes have inspired the forthcoming business update, although there’s likely to be a correlation.

Stay tuned to hear more about Microsoft’s future plans for Xbox and its most popular games.