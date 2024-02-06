News

 > News > Business

Microsoft set to share major news about the future of Xbox in February 2024

An Xbox "business update" is now officially scheduled for mid-February 2024.
6 Feb 2024
Leah J. Williams
microsoft xbox news business update february 2024

Xbox

Image: Xbox

Share Icon

Microsoft Head of Gaming Phil Spencer has confirmed an Xbox business update will arrive in February 2024, with new details about the “vision for the future of Xbox” set to be shared. The announcement arrives after days of rampant speculation and rumour about Microsoft potentially bringing its exclusive console games into the PlayStation ecosystem.

“We’re listening and we hear you,” Spencer said on Twitter / X, seemingly in response to passionate social media discussions about exclusivity. “We’ve been planning a business update event for next week, where we look forward to sharing more details with you about our vision for the future of Xbox. Stay tuned.”

At this stage, not much is known about the planned business update, although it does follow credible rumours that titles including Sea of Thieves, Hi-Fi Rush, Starfield, and Indiana Jones and the Great Circle will be coming to PlayStation 5 and Nintendo Switch in future.

Read: Indiana Jones and the Great Circle could be coming to PS5

In the days following these rumours, the debate around Xbox exclusivity has reached a fever pitch, with dedicated Xbox fans arguing that making games more widely available diminishes the appeal and player base for Xbox, devaluing it for everyone. Some have also argued that Microsoft changing strategy may open the door for Sony to dominate the market, leading to less competition overall.

For now, it’s unclear what Microsoft has planned for the future, but we’re likely to hear more next week as the company unveils its new vision – which may include more cross-platform titles.

Notably, Spencer’s announcement will take place just one week after Microsoft announced 1,900 job losses in the company’s gaming division as a result of a restructure post-Activision Blizzard acquisition. It’s currently unknown if these changes have inspired the forthcoming business update, although there’s likely to be a correlation.

Stay tuned to hear more about Microsoft’s future plans for Xbox and its most popular games.

Leah J. Williams

Leah J. Williams is a gaming and entertainment journalist who's spent years writing about the games industry, her love for The Sims 2 on Nintendo DS and every piece of weird history she knows. You can find her tweeting @legenette most days.

Related News

PC PlayStation Xbox Culture Business Nintendo Game Development Mobile Hardware Features
More
laura bailey the last of us
?>
News

The Last of Us Part 2 actor Laura Bailey says fans threatened her newborn son

A new documentary about the making of The Last of Us Part 2 has revealed the impact of fan toxicity.

Leah J. Williams
star wars jedi: survivor stig asmussen game director
?>
News

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor wins Grammy for video game score soundtrack

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor composers Stephen Barton and Gordy Haab are now officially Grammy Award winners.

Steph Panecasio
indiana jones and the great circle
?>
News

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle could be coming to PS5

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle could be coming to PS5, as part of a new Microsoft push.

Leah J. Williams
catherine o'hara last of us season 2
?>
News

Catherine O'Hara has joined The Last of Us Season 2

Catherine O'Hara's role in the series is currently being kept under wraps.

Leah J. Williams
life by you the sims rival game
?>
News

Sims rival 'Life by You' delayed to June 2024

Life by You has been pushed back for additional polish.

Leah J. Williams
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login