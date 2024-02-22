Xbox confirms Hi-Fi Rush, Pentiment, and more for rival consoles

Xbox has officially confirmed the full lineup of former Xbox exclusive games coming to Nintendo Switch and PlayStation consoles, a week on from the formal Xbox business update, where the appearance of these games was only teased.

In a new Xbox Wire blog, Matt Booty, President of Game Content and Studios, confirmed Hi-Fi Rush, Grounded, Pentiment, and Sea of Thieves are the titles coming to Nintendo Switch and PlayStation, with each arriving in the coming months.

“At Xbox, we strive to create games that inspire, entertain, and connect players from around the world,” Booty said. “As a publisher and platform we are committed to meeting players where they are, by bringing more games, to more people, and on more devices … The studios that built these celebrated games have drawn on their multi-platform experience to open the worlds they created to even more players and communities.”

As detailed, the games will be arriving in the following windows:

Pentiment will launch for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and Nintendo Switch on 22 February 2024.

Hi-Fi Rush will be coming to PlayStation 5 on 19 March 2024.

Grounded is coming to PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and Nintendo Switch on 16 April 2024. Multiplayer crossplay will be supported across all consoles.

Sea of Thieves is coming to Playstation 5 on 30 April 2024.

While the surprise of the announcement was partially spoiled by rumours, that doesn’t take away from the excellence of the picks here. Pentiment is a wonderful and stylish narrative mystery that certainly deserves a fresh audience. The same can be said for Hi-Fi Rush, which rocks cool rhythm mechanics.

Grounded and Sea of Thieves, meanwhile, will likely benefit from a new influx of players, as both are much more fun when you’ve got friends playing by your side.

You can learn more about these upcoming releases on the latest Xbox Wire blog.