News

 > News > Business

Microsoft’s CMA appeal will take place in July 2023

Microsoft's appeal to the UK Competition and Markets Authority will be heard in July 2023.
31 May 2023
Leah J. Williams
diablo 4 activision blizzard

Business

Image: Activision Blizzard

Share Icon

In April 2023, the UK Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) chose to block Microsoft’s plans to acquire Activision Blizzard, on the grounds that any deal had the potential to stifle future competition in the cloud gaming space. In the days following this decision, Microsoft announced it would appeal the block with the UK Competition Appeal Tribunal (CAT), which was followed up with an appeal filing in May.

Now, a CAT judge has elected a date for the appeal hearings, which will take place from 24-31 July 2023 – much sooner than originally anticipated. Microsoft reportedly wanted the hearings to proceed as soon as possible, in an effort to get a firm result and move forward with competition cases in other regions.

It’s believed the CMA aimed for a greater pushback, in the hopes of strengthening its case.

Regardless of preparation, the appeal hearings will go ahead in July, with a judge recently announcing the review period, and what both parties should expect from proceedings.

‘The hearing of the substance of this application will take place in the fortnight commencing July 24, so the weeks commencing the 24th and 31st of July,’ judge Marcus Smith said of the hearings during a recent conference, per VGC.

Read: Xbox acquisition of Activision Blizzard blocked by UK regulator

‘I’m not expecting it to take the whole of those ten days but I would like the parties to err on the side of longer rather than shorter oral submissions. It seems to me that that is an excess that we can afford. There is a tendency – and it’s very much driven by the Tribunal rather than the parties – to cut submissions to shorter than they perhaps ought to be. I want to do the reverse in this case.’

‘I want to have the parties understand that we will want to give them every opportunity to unpack the difficulties of this case in oral submissions and for us to have the time to do that.’

As detailed by Smith, the CAT judges have allowed a ten-day total period to hear evidence from Microsoft, Activision Blizzard, and the CMA. The acquisition of Activision Blizzard will be pulled apart during proceedings, with every facet of the case, and the ultimate decision to block the deal, analysed from multiple angles.

Given recent comments by Microsoft, it will likely argue it has no plans to dominate the cloud gaming industry, as it’s already established a number of partnerships with ‘rival’ cloud gaming providers, in an effort to deliver its games to multiple platforms. Meanwhile, the CMA will look to reassert its case and prove Microsoft’s potential to stifle innovation in the space.

At this stage, no further movement on the case will begin until the July 2023 hearings. Following this investigation, which may take the full ten days, the CMA and CAT will hand down an updated verdict.

Leah J. Williams

Leah J. Williams is a gaming and entertainment journalist who's spent years writing about the games industry, her love for The Sims 2 on Nintendo DS and every piece of weird history she knows. You can find her tweeting @legenette most days.

Related News

Culture News Nintendo PC PlayStation Xbox
More
ratchet and clank pc release july 2023
?>
News

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart is coming to PC in July 2023

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart is the latest PlayStation exclusive to jump to PC.

Leah J. Williams
overwatch 2 pride month june 2023
?>
News

Overwatch 2 sets Pride event for June 2023

Overwatch 2 is launching a major Pride celebration in June 2023.

Leah J. Williams
Freeplay Independent Games Festival Directors 2023
?>
News

Freeplay Independent Games Festival announces new directors

Australia's Freeplay Independent Games Festival has announced the new leadership team set to carve out its future after a dormant…

Edmond Tran
hypnospace outlaw xbox game pass june 2023
?>
News

Xbox Game Pass: Wave One games for June 2023 revealed

Xbox Game Pass is having a quiet June – but there's still some solid inclusions in this month's game offering.

Leah J. Williams
Street Fighter 6 review roundup
?>
News

Street Fighter 6 Review Roundup

Street Fighter 6 and its approachable attitude heralds a strong new generation of fighting games, if reviews from critics are…

Edmond Tran
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login