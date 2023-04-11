Media Molecule to end live support for Dreams

Media Molecule has announced the end of live service support for its game creation suite, Dreams, which will not receive new updates or events after 1 September 2023. While the game has achieved major success since it launched in 2020, garnering many accolades for its ingenuity and creativity, Media Molecule is ready to move on.

Going forward, the studio will turn its focus to an ‘exciting new project’ unrelated to Dreams.

‘We know this won’t be an easy message for everyone to hear, and it’s certainly not been an easy decision – Dreams has been a special project for Media Molecule, and helping this burgeoning community of game developers, tinkerers, creatives, collaborators, and dreamers grow and express themselves remains one of the best things we’ve ever done,’ a Media Molecule spokesperson said of the closure.

The studio has made clear that while there won’t be any future award shows or live events in the game, like DreamsCom, All Hallows’ Dreams, or the Impy Awards, creators will still be able to create and share their Dreams projects online, and in-game curation will also continue to spotlight these works.

To preserve the future security and stability of Dreams, Media Molecule will also be undergoing a major server migration over the coming months. This will impose updated storage limits on Dreams creators, but will ensure creations are preserved into the future.

This server migration is expected to be completed by May.

In the coming months, players can look forward to these changes, as well as a host of final Dreams content updates, including the launch of original game ‘Tren‘, and the last Create mode refresh. From September, new updates will dry up, leaving creators with only the existing array of Dreams tools to play with.

‘We’re very proud of Dreams and grateful for the way you, the community, have embraced all it has to offer,’ Media Molecule said. ‘Whilst we’ve always had the desire to build on the foundation of Dreams and expand the experience, when reviewing our plans we were not able to define a sustainable path.’

‘This is obviously disappointing to many people inside and outside of Mm, however we are incredibly excited for what will come next.’

Stay tuned to hear about Media Molecule’s future plans, and what’s next for the studio.