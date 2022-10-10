News

McDonald’s Australia is teasing a major Overwatch 2 collab

The official McDonald's Australia Twitter account is teasing a big collaboration.
10 Oct 2022
Leah J. Williams
Image: Activision Blizzard

McDonald’s Australia has taken to Twitter to confirm rumours of an upcoming Overwatch 2 collaboration, with a new teaser image displaying the game’s iconic logo, and the words ‘Coming Soon’. While the details of the crossover have not been made clear, it’s likely related to the recent launch of ‘Adult’ happy meals, which include unique figurines.

The crossover was first spotted in September, when a McDonald’s Australia employee shared a photograph of an in-store POS machine displaying an ‘Overwatch 2‘ button. At the time, the functionality of this button was unclear, although workers in other stores also confirmed they had access to the button.

Given the string of pop culture-themed collaborations at McDonald’s, including the recent Cactus Plant Flea Market Adult Happy Meal box – which reportedly sold out, and caused major headaches for employees – it’s easy to assume the next major Adult Happy Meal crossover is for Activision Blizzard’s flagship franchise.

Read: Overwatch 2: Battle Pass and Seasons explained

McDonald’s Australia could also be teasing a collaboration for a regular Happy Meal, which traditionally comes with a toy – given Overwatch is an all-ages game, and is enjoyed by a variety of people.

Whatever the case, it does appear the previously-rumoured collaboration is on the cusp of a full reveal. The McDonald’s teaser provides no clues for date or release, but we do know it’s locked in for Australian markets, at the very least. It’s likely to be a global collaboration, given the popularity of Overwatch around the world, but stay tuned for official confirmation from other regional McDonald’s chains.

If you’ve got an eye for collectibles, or perhaps even themed meals, watch McDonald’s Australia and its social media accounts closely in the coming weeks.

Leah J. Williams

Leah J. Williams is a gaming and entertainment journalist who's spent years writing about the games industry, her love for The Sims 2 on Nintendo DS and every piece of weird history she knows. You can find her tweeting @legenette most days.

