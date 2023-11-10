Mass Effect 4 isn’t due until at least 2029, report claims

Mass Effect 4 could still be several years away from release, according to a new report from Giant Bomb‘s Jeff Grubb, who has become known for sharing reliable games industry inside knowledge. Speaking on a recent episode of the Game Mess Morning show, Grubb alleged the game wouldn’t release until 2029 or later, as Dragon Age: Dreadwolf remained the priority for developer BioWare.

“You want some original reporting? This game is just nowhere near coming out,” Grubb said. “I was told that when they revealed Dragon Age: Dreadwolf in 2018, this is similar in terms of timeline. That was announced in 2018, and we’re not getting that game until maybe next year. So now do the math for that, and we’re talking 2029 for [the next] Mass Effect.”

While Grubb referred to the game as ‘Mass Effect 5‘, this is purely semantic. With sequel Mass Effect: Andromeda getting its own non-numbered subtitled, it’s typically considered a spin-off game. The upcoming Mass Effect from BioWare has frequently been referred to as a direct sequel to the original games, earning it the ‘Mass Effect 4‘ moniker – although it is technically the fifth game in the series.

Grubb’s broadcast partner Tamoor Hussain of GameSpot seemed to corroborate these reports on Game Mess Morning, sharing that he’s “heard some things as well, and this game is so far away. It is so far in another galaxy right now.”

Grubb further alleged the recently-released character teaser for the game, launched during the annual Mass Effect celebration known as N7 Day, was just placation for fans, as BioWare wanted to reassure those keen for news that the game is still in the works.

It may also have been a means to generate hype amidst tumult for the studio. Currently, it’s facing strikes from former QA employees who had been contracted by third-party studio Keywords, as well as a lawsuit alleging former employees were not offered adequate severance following layoffs at the company.

Per reporting from Grubb and Hussain, the company’s next steps will relate directly to Dragon Age: Dreadwolf, which is currently progressing in development. In mid-2023, it was reported that the game was at least a year away, with BioWare likely targeting 2024 for launch.

Should these plans eventuate, the company may then focus on Mass Effect 4. For now, it’s alleged the game is a very distant thought for BioWare – so franchise fans will need to remain patient for more updates.