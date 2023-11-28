Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 allegedly featured far more Venom in original plans

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 originally featured Venom far more prominently, according to voice actor Tony Todd, who shared his insights on a recent panel at Fan Expo San Francisco 2023 (via attendee Evan Filarca). Todd reportedly claimed just 10% of his recorded dialogue was used in the final cut of the game, with the remaining 90% being cut entirely.

According to Todd, one of the cut subplots featured in this dialogue included Miles Morales being infected by the Venom symbiote in some manner, suggesting both he and Peter Parker would’ve faced off with Venom during the plot of the game. While this remains unconfirmed by Insomniac Games, it’s certainly an intriguing subplot that could’ve expanded Morales’ role in the game significantly.

While the alleged dialogue could have been cut as a result of game changes and narrative reworks, there is also another possibility: that some of Todd’s additional dialogue could be planned for DLC content, or for a standalone game in the vein of Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales.

The original Marvel’s Spider-Man also received major post-launch DLC in the form of The City That Never Sleeps, a three-chapter epilogue that featured returning villains and new subplots to expand the world of the game. While similar plans have not been announced for Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 just yet, it would be surprising not to see DLC for this game, particularly given its popularity and critical acclaim.

Read: Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 – Review Roundup

At this stage, it’s unclear whether Tony Todd’s allegedly cut dialogue is as significant as claimed, and whether it pertains to future content for Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, or its now-confirmed sequel. It could be a natural result of the ever-changing process of game development, or we could see this dialogue pop up in future. Whatever the case, the possibilities are exciting.

For now, we await more news about future plans for Marvel’s Spider-Man 2. Developers at Insomniac have previously stated that the studio would focus on polish for the game, while also listening to what the fans want for the future of the franchise. We do expect to see some of the game’s loose threads tied up in future DLC – for example, the appearance of a particular symbiote in the side missions – but we’ll have to stay tuned to see what’s in the works.

Should more content with Venom be planned for the future, it does appear Insomniac will have ample material to work with, should Tony Todd’s claims prove accurate.