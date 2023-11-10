Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 sold over 5 million copies in 11 days

Sony has revealed Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 sold more than 5 million copies in the 11 days after in launched, becoming one of the fastest-selling PlayStation Studios games by a long shot. While the company had previously announced a day one sales total of 2.5 million copies, it appears the game continued to sell well even after this initial wave.

“We’re incredibly honoured to announce Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 on PS5 has sold over five million copies!” developer Insomniac Games tweeted in celebration. “Thank you to our incredible community for supporting us and helping us reach this milestone!”

The announcement arrived alongside a complete breakdown of Sony’s quarterly financials, with a report revealing strong revenue growth in its gaming dvision, and steady sales for PS5 consoles. Per details provided, Sony’s Game & Network Services (G&NS) division rose 32% year-on-year to ¥954.1 billion (USD $6.3 billion) in Q2 2023, the quarter ending on 30 September 2023.

In the report, the company also revealed it had sold 8.2 million consoles in the financial year to date, with an overall goal of selling 25 million PS5s by March 2024. To further promote sales of the console, Sony has said it intends to provide new offers and incentives over the holiday season – and the newly-revealed PS5 Slim model is likely to help with this push.

Notably, the cut-off for the financial quarter means Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 is not included in the sales totals for Sony’s Q2 FY23. With the game launching on 20 October, it will instead have a significant impact on the company’s Q3 reporting.

“We think that the year-end sales are the most important period and during this season we have a new [PS5] model and Spider-Man 2,” Hiroki Totoki, Sony president, COO and CFO reportedly said in a recent earnings call. The company remains positive about its future momentum, and that it will hit its sales goals in the next quarter.

Elsewhere in the report, Sony revealed its Monthly Active Users (MAUs) were up by 5 million year-on-year, with many of these same players contributing to the growth of Sony’s Network services, including PlayStation Plus. This division reported revenue of ¥133.8 billion (USD $884.2 million) in the last financial quarter.

While the company has performed strongly, and will likely continue to report steady revenue, there has also been a human cost to these numbers. In recent months, PlayStation-owned studios including Bungie, Media Molecule, Visual Arts, Naughty Dog, and PixelOpus have all faced layoffs or closures.