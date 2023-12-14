Marvel’s Spider-Man 2: New Game Plus mode delayed to early 2024

Insomniac Games has confirmed the highly-anticipated New Game Plus mode for Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 has been delayed to early 2024, as the team requires more time to polish it. When it arrives, it will allow players to revisit the dual stories of Peter Parker and Miles Morales, with a handful of new features on board – including new symbiote tendril colours, and the ability to manually change the time of day.

The incoming game update introducing New Game Plus mode will also feature Audio Description subtitles, and a number of other overall improvements.

“We know players have been eagerly awaiting features such as New Game+ and Audio Descriptions, among many more,” Insomniac said on Twitter / X. “We have been working vigilantly on these features and require more testing to ensure the quality is up to our standards.”

“We are now targeting early 2024 for the next game update, and we’ll have a feature-complete list closer to its release. We’ve heard your feedback and will be adding some highly requested features, including the ability to change the time of day, swap tendril colours, and replay missions – just to name a few!”

Read: Alan Wake 2’s New Game Plus update is now live

At this stage, we know very little of what’s planned for this version of New Game Plus. Typically, these modes include the option to replay games with existing abilities and unlocks, allowing players to re-experience the story with a whole new toolset. That said, companies like Remedy Entertainment (Alan Wake 2) have begun to push the bounds of New Game Plus mode, by adding in new content and hidden secrets to keep players in their narrative loops.

We expect Insomniac Games will share more about their take on New Game Plus in the coming months, as it continues to work on the latest game update.

In tandem with working on Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, the studio is also continuing its work on Marvel’s Wolverine, another comic book adaptation that aims to reinvent fan-favourite hero, Wolverine. So far, we know this game will share a universe with the Spider-Man games – and that’s about it.

Given the work Insomniac Games has ahead of it, we’ll have to stay patient for more news of the studio’s latest projects.