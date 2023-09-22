News

 > News > PlayStation

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 trailer shows off new suits, enormous map, slick fast travel

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 features a dense open world that offers instant fast travel and traversal options.
22 Sep 2023
Leah J. Williams
marvel's spider-man 2 fast travel

PlayStation

Image: Insomniac Games

Share Icon

A new trailer for Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 aired during PlayStation’s State of Play for September 2023 has revealed the vast scope of the game’s map, which is reportedly “double the size” of its predecessor. As you’d expect, this means there are plenty of new activities, collectibles, and side quests to discover in this world, with both Miles and Peter getting unique things to do.

Despite this size, Insomniac Games has revealed that travelling through boroughs will be much easier in this adventure, for a number of reasons. For one thing, both Miles and Peter will sport ‘web wings’ on their costumes, which allow them to glide through the air, and cross great distances at speed.

They’ll also be supported by a new fast travel system, which appears to load in instantly.

As demonstrated in the new trailer for the game, players will be able to select any unlocked fast travel point on the map in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, and transition almost instantly to that locale, supposedly thanks to the horsepower and SSD storage within the PS5.

You can check out the impressive reveal via YouTube.

Read: Marvel’s Spider-Man 2: Everything revealed at SDCC 2023

Also demonstrated in the showcase for the game’s new traversal system was the fact that players will be able to deeply explore New York in this sequel, with the neighbourhood of Queens shown off, alongside a glittering fireworks display at the Coney Island theme park. Midtown High will also be a core location, as will Brooklyn Visions Academy, where Miles attends school.

You’ll find unique quests and storyline beats in both of these locations, with players able to swap between Miles and Peter to fulfil various questlines. It appears this change can happen at any time, with the heroes essentially ‘tag teaming’ their responsibilities.

New suits revealed for Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

Beyond these activities, the new trailer for Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 also revealed the game will feature a range of collectible suits. Over 65 suits will be available to find, with many of these inspired by the classic comics, the many Spider-Man films, and the original Marvel’s Spider-Man.

There’ll also be a number of original suits to collect, including a snazzy array that come with special web-inspired cloaks. Some will be included in the game’s Deluxe Edition, while others can be found across the game’s world.

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 launches for PS5 on 20 October 2023.

MARVEL’S SPIDER-MAN 2 – PS5 Launch Edition
MARVEL’S SPIDER-MAN 2 – PS5 Launch Edition
$69.99


Buy Now
GamesHub has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content. GamesHub may earn a small percentage of commission for products purchased via affiliate links.
09/22/2023 08:08 am GMT
Leah J. Williams

Leah J. Williams is a gaming and entertainment journalist who's spent years writing about the games industry, her love for The Sims 2 on Nintendo DS and every piece of weird history she knows. You can find her tweeting @legenette most days.

Related News

Culture News PC PlayStation Xbox
More
tales of the shire lord of the rings
?>
News

Tales of the Shire is a cosy Lord of the Rings game releasing in 2024

Wētā Workshop and Private Division are working on a 'heart-warming' game that expands the world of The Lord of the…

Leah J. Williams
sxsw sydney games festival 2023
?>
News

SXSW Sydney 2023: Full event schedule revealed

Here's what you need to know about SXSW Sydney 2023.

Leah J. Williams
Cyberpunk 2077
?>
News

Cyberpunk 2077: Update 2.0 patch notes released

CD Projekt Red has released detailed patch notes for Cyberpunk 2077's major 2.0 update.

Leah J. Williams
steam logo on background
?>
News

Valve outlines major Steam sales and dates for 2024

Here's what to expect from Steam in early 2024.

Leah J. Williams
sea of thieves game solo pve mode
?>
News

Sea of Thieves is introducing a solo-friendly Safer Seas mode

Sea of Thieves is finally introducing a long-awaited PvE mode for players who prefer to wander alone.

Leah J. Williams
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login