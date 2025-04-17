News

Vampire Waluigi returns in Mario Kart World

Racers will seemingly have a range of unlockable costumes in the game.
17 Apr 2025 11:58
Leah J. Williams
mario kart tour vampire waluigi

Nintendo

Image: Nintendo

The Nintendo Switch 2 Experience is currently touring worldwide, giving players new glimpses at upcoming games from all angles. In a recent clip shared by Outside Xtra, the event played host to the reveal of a really cool tidbit from Mario Kart World, confirming Vampire Waluigi is back in action.

As shown off, players travelling around Mario Kart World are able to unlock a variety of new power-ups in races, and in a new free roam mode. One of these is an ice cream that seemingly has transformative powers. The clip in question shows the player (content creator Ellen Rose) stumbling across the ice cream item as Punk Waluigi, complete with purple mohawk, before consuming it transforms him into Vampire Waluigi.

In this form, Waluigi has pale white skin, vampire teeth, and a black-and-purple cape. He also has new jumping animations, with one of them featuring a summoning of bats.

For now, not much more is known about the ice cream item, but we can assume it’ll unlock a range of new outfits for racers, many of which may be inspired by the costumes of Mario Kart Tour.

For those unfamiliar, Mario Kart Tour does have more of a “collectibles” focus, compared to prior Mario Kart games. In fact, the Vampire Waluigi outfit actually debuted in this game, as part of its Halloween Tour. Mario, Princess Peach, Rosalina, and King Boo all got Halloween-themed outfits for this in-game event, and it wouldn’t be outside the realm of possibility that all of these costumes appear in Mario Kart World, too.

Read: Mario Kart World preview – A bright new tourney begins

With Mario Kart 8 Deluxe having its fair share of unlockables, and these being a motivation for plowing through each course, we can certainly see Mario Kart World doubling down on the unlockables. After all, what’s better than a little treat for all your hard work? And if that treat is Vampire Waluigi, there’s even more reason to strive forward.

As we head towards the release of Mario Kart World, we are likely to see much more of this unique ice cream item, and of the unlockable character costumes for the game. That may arrive in glimpses from the Nintendo Switch 2 Experience, but we will also see more official reveals via the Mario Kart World Direct.

Whatever is revealed, we can remain tantalised by the knowledge that Vampire Waluigi is officially returning in a mainline Mario Kart game, and that he’ll bring all his rizz with him. We look forward to seeing more of him, and the wider game, in future.

Leah J. Williams

Leah J. Williams is a gaming and entertainment journalist who's spent years writing about the games industry, her love for The Sims 2 on Nintendo DS and every piece of weird history she knows. You can find her tweeting @legenette most days.

