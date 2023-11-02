Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Booster Course Pass: Wave 6 revealed

Nintendo has revealed the final wave of tracks for the Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – Booster Course Pass, with Wave 6 comprising a range of fan-favourite courses from Mario Kart history, as well as four returning playable characters in the form of Funky Kong, Diddy Kong, Pauline, and Peachette.

The new tracks included in Wave 6 are:

Rainbow Road (Mario Kart Wii)

Madrid Drive (Mario Kart Tour)

DK Mountain (Mario Kart: Double Dash!!)

Daisy Circuit (Mario Kart Wii)

Piranha Plant Cove (Mario Kart Tour)

Bowser Castle 3 (Super Mario Kart)

Rome Avanti (Mario Kart Tour)

Rosalina’s Ice World (Mario Kart 7)

You can check out a glimpse at each of these courses via the Booster Course Pass Wave 6 trailer:

frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share" allowfullscreen>

Read: Mario Kart Tour gets final update in October 2023

It’s particularly good to see the best version of Rainbow Road join Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, with the Wii track including plenty of twists, sharp turns, and dangerous opportunities to fall off the road.

DK Mountain being included alongside Diddy Kong and Funky Kong also feels very fitting. It’s a lively course with plenty of detail in its jungle scenery – including a mid-track cannon – and it looks to have been given a colourful facelift for its debut in Mario Kart 8 Deluxe.

Rosalina’s Ice World is also a major highlight. This 3DS-era track is inspired by Super Mario Galaxy, and features plenty of traps for inexperienced players, including a hole-filled ice grotto. It’s also quite pretty, as most of the Mario Kart 7 tracks are.

As announced by Nintendo , Booster Course Pass Wave 6 launches on 9 November 2023, with its release marking the end of new content for Mario Kart 8 Deluxe. If there’s a particular course you hoped would be included – we’re looking at you, Delfino Square – it looks like that hope has now concluded.

Regardless of whether your favourite tracks made it in or not, there’s no doubt the Booster Course Pass has been a welcome inclusion for Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, adding in new reasons to consistently return to one of the best multiplayer racing games around.