News

 > News > Nintendo

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Booster Course Pass: Wave 6 revealed

Nintendo has unveiled the final wave of courses for Mario Kart 8 Deluxe.
2 Nov 2023
Leah J. Williams
mario kart 8 deluxe booster course

Nintendo

Image: Nintendo

Share Icon

Nintendo has revealed the final wave of tracks for the Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – Booster Course Pass, with Wave 6 comprising a range of fan-favourite courses from Mario Kart history, as well as four returning playable characters in the form of Funky Kong, Diddy Kong, Pauline, and Peachette.

The new tracks included in Wave 6 are:

  • Rainbow Road (Mario Kart Wii)
  • Madrid Drive (Mario Kart Tour)
  • DK Mountain (Mario Kart: Double Dash!!)
  • Daisy Circuit (Mario Kart Wii)
  • Piranha Plant Cove (Mario Kart Tour)
  • Bowser Castle 3 (Super Mario Kart)
  • Rome Avanti (Mario Kart Tour)
  • Rosalina’s Ice World (Mario Kart 7)

You can check out a glimpse at each of these courses via the Booster Course Pass Wave 6 trailer:

Read: Mario Kart Tour gets final update in October 2023

It’s particularly good to see the best version of Rainbow Road join Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, with the Wii track including plenty of twists, sharp turns, and dangerous opportunities to fall off the road.

DK Mountain being included alongside Diddy Kong and Funky Kong also feels very fitting. It’s a lively course with plenty of detail in its jungle scenery – including a mid-track cannon – and it looks to have been given a colourful facelift for its debut in Mario Kart 8 Deluxe.

Rosalina’s Ice World is also a major highlight. This 3DS-era track is inspired by Super Mario Galaxy, and features plenty of traps for inexperienced players, including a hole-filled ice grotto. It’s also quite pretty, as most of the Mario Kart 7 tracks are.

As announced by Nintendo, Booster Course Pass Wave 6 launches on 9 November 2023, with its release marking the end of new content for Mario Kart 8 Deluxe. If there’s a particular course you hoped would be included – we’re looking at you, Delfino Square – it looks like that hope has now concluded.

Regardless of whether your favourite tracks made it in or not, there’s no doubt the Booster Course Pass has been a welcome inclusion for Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, adding in new reasons to consistently return to one of the best multiplayer racing games around.

Leah J. Williams

Leah J. Williams is a gaming and entertainment journalist who's spent years writing about the games industry, her love for The Sims 2 on Nintendo DS and every piece of weird history she knows. You can find her tweeting @legenette most days.

Related News

Business Mobile News Nintendo PC PlayStation Xbox
More
nintendo eshop best deals black friday sale
?>
News

Apple Arcade gets Disney Dreamlight Valley, Sonic Dream Team, and more for the holidays

Apple Arcade is growing significantly over the next two months, with a major new wave of games.

Leah J. Williams
like a dragon gaiden xbox game pass november 2023
?>
News

Xbox Game Pass titles for November 2023 revealed

Here's all the latest inclusions for Xbox Game Pass in November 2023.

Leah J. Williams
deltarune toby fox release plans
?>
News

Deltarune Chapter 3 and Chapter 4 release plans pushed up

Deltarune creator Toby Fox has revealed updated plans for the release of the full game.

Leah J. Williams
control alan wake remedy entertainment
?>
News

Remedy provides major updates for Control 2, Max Payne remasters

Remedy Entertainment has revealed more about its future plans in a new financial report.

Leah J. Williams
The Making of Karateka digital eclipse atari
?>
News

Atari set to acquire The Making of Karateka studio, Digital Eclipse

Digital Eclipse has become known for its retro re-releases over the last few years.

Leah J. Williams
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login