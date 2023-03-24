Lush launches Super Mario Bros. Movie cosmetics and bath bombs

If you’ve had enough of in-game cosmetics, it might be time to try the real life version – as Lush has announced a major real-life cosmetics and bath bomb collaboration with Nintendo and Illumination, designed in celebration of the upcoming Super Mario Bros. Movie.

Several cosmetics from a new, themed collection are now launching in Lush stores in Australia and worldwide, with several options to choose from. The flagship item of the bunch is a wild ‘Question Block’ bath bomb that dissolves to reveal one of six mystery power-ups – fire flower, ice flower, star, coin, black mushroom, red mushroom – but you can also treat yourself to an array of gels and jellies.

There’s a Mario shower gel, which is cola scented, and a Luigi shower gel, which smells of crisp apples. A Princess Peach body spray will counter these scents with a ‘fruity burst of peach and pineapple’.

If you’re looking to make your shower smell fragrant and delightful, you can also grab Princess Peach or Bowser Shower Jellies, which diffuse as they moisten.

Read: The Super Mario Bros. Movie launches website, plumbing ad

Image: Lush

A picture-perfect gold coin soap is also a worthy shower companion, as long as you enjoy honey scent.

Here’s everything you can now grab from Lush:

Question Block (2-in-1 Bath Bomb) – AU $27.00

Mario (Shower Gel) – AU $15.00

Luigi (Shower Gel) – AU $15.00

Princess Peach (Shower Jelly) – AU $12.00

Bowser (Shower Jelly) – AU $12.00

Princess Peach (Body Spray) – AU $60.00

Gold Coin (Soap) – AU $10.00

Question Block Gift Box (Product Holder) – AU $8.00

Every item in the Lush x Super Mario Bros. Movie is described as Limited Edition, so those keen to ‘power up’ their bathing should consider an online order, or an ASAP trip to Lush. Visit the Lush website for more details about this collaboration.

The Super Mario Bros. Movie releases in cinemas on 6 April 2023 in Australia, 5 April 2023 in the United States, and 7 April 2023 in the United Kingdom.