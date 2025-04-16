LudoNarraCon 2025 to feature discounts, demos, and Sam Lake

Fellow Traveller’s LudoNarraCon 2025 will take place between 1-5 May 2025, introducing new game demos, discounts, and developer interviews for a range of new and upcoming narrative games, via Steam. Every year, LudoNarraCon aims to elevate the latest and greatest in video game storytelling, and for players and developers alike, it’s a fantastic show.

Beyond the neat sales for an array of games (a Story-Rich Megabundle will provide 10 games at 87% off), LudoNarraCon’s demos are always well worth a browse, particularly if you’re looking to fall in love with a brand new experience. The developer talks are also a big draw, with these charting the full breadth of writing, narrative, and storytelling elements in games.

In the past, LudoNarraCon has hosted a variety of talks from award-winning game developers, including the Disco Elysium team, and there’s always something new to learn.

This year, the show will be headlined by a fireside chat with Remedy Entertainment’s Sam Lake (Alan Wake 2, Control, Quantum Break, FBC: Firebreak) and Lucy James of Friends Per Second, as well as in-depth talks with Strange Scaffold’s Xalavier Nelson Jr., Remy Siu (1000XRESIST), Adam Vian (Crow Country), and Tony Howard (Slay the Princess, Scarlet Hollow).

Games confirmed to feature include Kulebra and the Souls of Limbo, Scrabdackle, Wander Stars, Nirvana Noir, Citizen Sleeper 2: Starward Vector, Afterlove EP, and 1000xRESIST. A grand total of 50 games are part of the official selection, so there’s plenty of others to browse and discover.

Read: How a collaborative writing process birthed Disco Elysium

As for panels, here’s just some of the highlights, per Fellow Traveller:

How to make an old school narrative driven game appeal to a modern audience

Empathising with difficult characters

Dark Comedy: the art of writing real, relatable and funny stories in games

There’s a bunch more panels on the event schedule, including talks from media outlets like Remap Radio and The Besties, and the documentarians from Noclip. You can now view the theatre schedule via the LudoNarraCon 2025 website, and start locking in your plans to tune into this year’s show.