Logitech G announces Pro X 2 Lightspeed gaming headset

Logitech G has introduced the next generation of its popular esports and gaming Pro X headsets, with the Pro X 2 Lightspeed Wireless. This redesigned headset comes with new audio drivers and overall improved sound, with a focus on delivering clarity for communication and sound within an esports environment.

According to Logitech G, global esports athletes were part of the design and testing process, with improvements to the original Pro X formula made with ample feedback. The core change in this model is the PRO-G Graphene audio driver, which reportedly allows for higher fidelity, crisper sound.

‘With PRO X 2, we’ve achieved a groundbreaking level of performance by redesigning our PRO-G drivers with Graphene audio technology,’ Chris Pate, Principal Product Manager, Logitech G PRO Series said in a press release. ‘With our use of graphene, we can create a driver that is both incredibly rigid and, at the same time, almost impossibly lightweight. This delivers high fidelity sound with extremely low distortion, giving pros the performance they need to play to their maximum potential.’

Read: Logitech G announces cloud-based gaming handheld

The Graphene audio driver sports a 50mm graphene diaphragm with ‘live edge suspension’ which reportedly aids sound reproduction accuracy, audio identification, and relative understanding of location while playing games.

Image: Logitech G

Those keen to up their game in competitive multiplayer titles may benefit from the added robustness of the headset, which Logitech G boasts is a leap over its predecessor.

Here’s a quick rundown of the major features included with the Logitech G Pro X 2 Lightspeed Gaming Headset, per Logitech G:

Improved Lightspeed wireless, Bluetooth, and wired connections.

50 hours on a single charge.

Wireless connection of up to 30 metres.

Lightweight aluminium steel frame, rotating hinges, and soft, swappable leatherette and velour earpads.

6mm cardioid microphone with detachable boom arm.

Blue VO!CE Software filters via G HUB app.

DTS X 2.0 Surround Sound with precise 3D locations.

The Pro X 2 Lightspeed Wireless Gaming Headset is currently available on the Logitech G website. In Australia it retails for AU $449.95, with an expected local release date of 13 June 2023.