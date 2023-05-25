News

 > News > Hardware

Logitech G announces Pro X 2 Lightspeed gaming headset

The latest iteration of the popular Pro X Lightspeed headset is set to launch in June 2023.
25 May 2023
Leah J. Williams
logitech g lightspeed pro x 2 gaming headset

Hardware

Share Icon

Logitech G has introduced the next generation of its popular esports and gaming Pro X headsets, with the Pro X 2 Lightspeed Wireless. This redesigned headset comes with new audio drivers and overall improved sound, with a focus on delivering clarity for communication and sound within an esports environment.

According to Logitech G, global esports athletes were part of the design and testing process, with improvements to the original Pro X formula made with ample feedback. The core change in this model is the PRO-G Graphene audio driver, which reportedly allows for higher fidelity, crisper sound.

‘With PRO X 2, we’ve achieved a groundbreaking level of performance by redesigning our PRO-G drivers with Graphene audio technology,’ Chris Pate, Principal Product Manager, Logitech G PRO Series said in a press release. ‘With our use of graphene, we can create a driver that is both incredibly rigid and, at the same time, almost impossibly lightweight. This delivers high fidelity sound with extremely low distortion, giving pros the performance they need to play to their maximum potential.’

Read: Logitech G announces cloud-based gaming handheld

The Graphene audio driver sports a 50mm graphene diaphragm with ‘live edge suspension’ which reportedly aids sound reproduction accuracy, audio identification, and relative understanding of location while playing games.

Image: Logitech G

Those keen to up their game in competitive multiplayer titles may benefit from the added robustness of the headset, which Logitech G boasts is a leap over its predecessor.

Here’s a quick rundown of the major features included with the Logitech G Pro X 2 Lightspeed Gaming Headset, per Logitech G:

  • Improved Lightspeed wireless, Bluetooth, and wired connections.
  • 50 hours on a single charge.
  • Wireless connection of up to 30 metres.
  • Lightweight aluminium steel frame, rotating hinges, and soft, swappable leatherette and velour earpads.
  • 6mm cardioid microphone with detachable boom arm.
  • Blue VO!CE Software filters via G HUB app.
  • DTS X 2.0 Surround Sound with precise 3D locations.

The Pro X 2 Lightspeed Wireless Gaming Headset is currently available on the Logitech G website. In Australia it retails for AU $449.95, with an expected local release date of 13 June 2023.

Logitech G PRO X 2 Lightspeed Wireless Gaming Headset
Logitech G PRO X 2 Lightspeed Wireless Gaming Headset
$249.00


Buy Now
GamesHub has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content. GamesHub may earn a small percentage of commission for products purchased via affiliate links.
05/25/2023 03:03 am GMT
Leah J. Williams

Leah J. Williams is a gaming and entertainment journalist who's spent years writing about the games industry, her love for The Sims 2 on Nintendo DS and every piece of weird history she knows. You can find her tweeting @legenette most days.

Related News

Business News PC PlayStation Xbox
More
Dragon's Dogma 2
?>
News

Dragon's Dogma 2 trailer showcases detailed world monsters

Capcom has revealed the first trailer for Dragon's Dogma 2, sharing a detailed look at the world and monsters of…

Edmond Tran
Marathon Bungie
?>
News

Bungie returns to its roots with 'Marathon', a multiplayer shooter

Destiny 2 developer Bungie has announced its first new game in a decade, Marathon, a sci-fi competitive multiplayer 'extraction' shooter.

Edmond Tran
call of duty microsoft activision blizzard sony
?>
News

Microsoft files appeal to overturn blocked Activision Blizzard deal

Microsoft has filed its formal appeal to the UK Competition and Markets Authority.

Leah J. Williams
prince of persia the sands of time
?>
News

Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake is in 'conception stage'

Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake is reportedly back in the early conception phase of development.

Leah J. Williams
Assassin's Creed Mirage
?>
News

Assassin's Creed Mirage release date revealed in new trailer

Ubisoft has shared another look at the stealth-focused Assassin's Creed side-story.

Edmond Tran
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login