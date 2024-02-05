News

 > News > PC

Sims rival ‘Life by You’ delayed to June 2024

Life by You has been pushed back for additional polish.
5 Feb 2024
Leah J. Williams
life by you the sims rival game

PC

Image: Paradox Interactive

Share Icon

Paradox Tectonic’s Life by You, an upcoming life simulator designed to rival The Sims, has been delayed for a second time. While originally set to launch in early access in March 2024, it will now launch on 4 June 2024. According to Paradox, the move is necessary for a “smooth and fun” gameplay experience, and to ensure the game’s early access period sets the right tone for the future.

“Our decision to move the start of Early Access is rooted in our commitment to creating a fun game and an enjoyable player experience, right from the start of our Early Access,” Paradox said. “We are just as excited as the rest of the community for the game’s release. As such, we want to ensure that it’s as smooth and fun for you as possible, and lays a strong foundation for building out Life by You during Early Access.”

Over the next three months, Paradox will “make sure that the game is in a great spot” for players, and that development remains open to feedback and requests. As previously stated, Life by You is a game designed to reflect player desires, with Paradox aiming to listen to and adapt to feedback as the game grows in early access.

Read: ‘Life by You’ will feature full nudity, unlike The Sims

“Your feedback is still one of the most integral parts of our development cycle, so we know we need that Early Access time to make the game that you all want to play,” Paradox said. “As Rod [Humble, Studio Lead] has mentioned before, we want to make this life sim with you all in mind, and Early Access is still key to that process.”

In a breakdown of what led to the decision to delay the game again, Paradox outlined a number of reasons, largely centred on player feedback from early testing and gameplay footage. The primary reason for the delay was the need to fix bugs, but Paradox has also revealed a need for additional stability and improving the game’s performance, as well as tweaks for character art, building assets, gameplay refinements, and mod tools.

As a result of this delay, Paradox has announced it will not re-enable pre-orders for Life by You via the Epic Games Store just yet. For now, you’ll only be able to wishlist the game, and stay tuned for more news.

Paradox will share future blogs describing new developments for the game in the coming months, and will continue to integrate feedback as it looks to polish Life by You ahead of its planned June 2024 release.

Leah J. Williams

Leah J. Williams is a gaming and entertainment journalist who's spent years writing about the games industry, her love for The Sims 2 on Nintendo DS and every piece of weird history she knows. You can find her tweeting @legenette most days.

Related News

PC PlayStation Xbox Culture Business Nintendo Game Development Mobile Hardware Features
More
laura bailey the last of us
?>
News

The Last of Us Part 2 actor Laura Bailey says fans threatened her newborn son

A new documentary about the making of The Last of Us Part 2 has revealed the impact of fan toxicity.

Leah J. Williams
star wars jedi: survivor stig asmussen game director
?>
News

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor wins Grammy for video game score soundtrack

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor composers Stephen Barton and Gordy Haab are now officially Grammy Award winners.

Steph Panecasio
indiana jones and the great circle
?>
News

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle could be coming to PS5

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle could be coming to PS5, as part of a new Microsoft push.

Leah J. Williams
catherine o'hara last of us season 2
?>
News

Catherine O'Hara has joined The Last of Us Season 2

Catherine O'Hara's role in the series is currently being kept under wraps.

Leah J. Williams
suicide squad kill the justice league
?>
News

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League – Review Roundup

Here's what the critics are saying about Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League.

Leah J. Williams
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login