LG UltraGear OLED gaming monitors now available in Australia

The LG UltraGear OLED gaming monitors have arrived on Australian shores.
17 Apr 2024
Leah J. Williams
lg oled ultragear gaming monitors australia

Hardware

Image: LG

LG has announced the local Australian launch of its UltraGear OLED curved gaming monitors, which arrive in three variants this month: 34-inch, 39-inch, and 45-inch. All three monitors feature an 800R curved screen, 21:9 UltraWide QHD OLED display, designed to boost that all-important “gamer immersion.”

The monitors in the range boast a 240Hz refresh rate, 1,500,000:1 contrast ratio, and 0.03ms response time to ensure smooth resolution and zero jaggies or screen tearing while gaming. According to a press release, the 45-inch model is also “future-proofed” thanks to the addition of a USB-C port, and 65-watts of power delivery.

All three new models come with anti-glare tech to reduce reflections and other distractions, and they also come paired with a remote for easier control. If you’re looking to upgrade your setup in the coming months, the UltraGear range certainly presents a tantalising option – even with the cost of investment.

Read: LG TV lineup for 2024 includes a suitcase TV, and plenty for gamers

Here’s the tech specs breakdown and pricing for each model, courtesy of LG:

  • Display: OLED
  • Resolution: 3440 x 1440
  • Colour Gamut: DCI-P3 98.5%
  • Refresh Rate: 240Hz
  • Response Time: 0.03ms GTG
  • NVIDIA G-Sync Compatible: Yes
  • AMD FreeSync Premium Pro Compatible: Yes
  • VESA Adaptive Sync: Yes

And here’s the price breakdown for the Australian market:

You can learn more about the new LG UltraGear OLED curved gaming monitors on the LG website.

Leah J. Williams

Leah J. Williams is a gaming and entertainment journalist who's spent years writing about the games industry, her love for The Sims 2 on Nintendo DS and every piece of weird history she knows. You can find her tweeting @legenette most days.

