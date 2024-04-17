LG UltraGear OLED gaming monitors now available in Australia

LG has announced the local Australian launch of its UltraGear OLED curved gaming monitors, which arrive in three variants this month: 34-inch, 39-inch, and 45-inch. All three monitors feature an 800R curved screen, 21:9 UltraWide QHD OLED display, designed to boost that all-important “gamer immersion.”

The monitors in the range boast a 240Hz refresh rate, 1,500,000:1 contrast ratio, and 0.03ms response time to ensure smooth resolution and zero jaggies or screen tearing while gaming. According to a press release, the 45-inch model is also “future-proofed” thanks to the addition of a USB-C port, and 65-watts of power delivery.

All three new models come with anti-glare tech to reduce reflections and other distractions, and they also come paired with a remote for easier control. If you’re looking to upgrade your setup in the coming months, the UltraGear range certainly presents a tantalising option – even with the cost of investment.

Read: LG TV lineup for 2024 includes a suitcase TV, and plenty for gamers

Here’s the tech specs breakdown and pricing for each model, courtesy of LG:

Display: OLED

OLED Resolution : 3440 x 1440

: 3440 x 1440 Colour Gamut : DCI-P3 98.5%

: DCI-P3 98.5% Refresh Rate : 240Hz

: 240Hz Response Time: 0.03ms GTG

0.03ms GTG NVIDIA G-Sync Compatible : Yes

: Yes AMD FreeSync Premium Pro Compatible : Yes

: Yes VESA Adaptive Sync: Yes

And here’s the price breakdown for the Australian market:

You can learn more about the new LG UltraGear OLED curved gaming monitors on the LG website.