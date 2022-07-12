News

Kirby’s Dream Buffet is a new and totally adorable party game

The game includes competitive courses that take players through dessert-filled landscape.
13 Jul 2022
Image: Nintendo

Nintendo has surprise-announced a brand new Kirby party game, Kirby’s Dream Buffet, as a welcome dessert for fans who’ve already blazed through the excellent Kirby and the Forgotten Land. This competitive racer sees up to four players romping through food-themed courses, absorbing various items to make Kirby grow bigger. In the final round, players will enter a massive fight, with the biggest Kirby having the best advantage.

There’s touches of Mario Party and Fall Guys in the game’s competitive design, but with gorgeous stages and delicious-looking desserts, it should carve out its own tasty niche. The first part of the game appears to be a Mario Kart-like rolling course where players collect strawberries and avoid obstacles, with later mini-games allowing players to test their rolling and bumping skills.

With the heaviest Kirby named the winner, you’ll need to gather as many food items as possible in your cake-filled journey.

You can check out the new trailer for the game below:

Kirby’s Dream Buffet is the latest in a long line of Kirby spin-offs – and follows 2020’s excellent Kirby Fighters 2 and 2019’s Super Kirby Clash. Like those games, this will be a Nintendo eShop exclusive title, with no physical release currently planned.

Kirby’s Dream Buffet finds a gang of Kirbys rolling through a smorgasbord of food-themed stages in four rounds of frantic multiplayer fun,’ Nintendo said in a press release. ‘Players will race each other through these delicious obstacle courses to collect strawberries as Kirby grows, bumping other players off the stage and using familiar Copy Abilities – or Copy Food Abilities, as they are called here – to thwart the competition.’

It doesn’t look like a particularly meaty game, with the bulk of gameplay revolving around rapidfire, four-player rounds, but it should be a delightful party experience that you can hop into and enjoy at any time. At this stage, it’s unknown whether the game is a free title, like other Kirby spin-offs.

The game will launch for Nintendo Switch in Winter 2022 (Southern Hemisphere).

Leah J. Williams

Leah J. Williams is a gaming and entertainment journalist who's spent years writing about the games industry, her love for The Sims 2 on Nintendo DS and every piece of weird history she knows. You can find her tweeting @legenette most days.

