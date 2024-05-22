News

 > News > Culture

Kingdom Hearts theme song re-recorded by Hikaru Utada

Simple and Clean remains a banger, all these years later.
22 May 2024
Leah J. Williams
kingdom hearts theme song

Culture

Image: Square Enix

Share Icon

Kingdom Hearts‘ iconic theme song, ‘Simple and Clean’ by Hikaru Utada, has been re-recorded in higher quality for inclusion in Utada’s greatest hits album, Science Fiction. The track was surprise-dropped on YouTube overnight, following the announcement that each game in the series will be launching on Steam imminently.

This new version of the song is essentially a crispy remaster, with a deeper soundscape, clearer melodies, and refreshed harmonies. It lets Utada’s voice shine, and evokes a lovely nostalgia for the long-running series.

‘Simple and Clean’ has served as one of the core themes of Kingdom Hearts since the original game launched in 2002, and it’s featured in multiple game entries. It backed the first intro cutscene of Kingdom Hearts, and a variety of remixes and orchestral versions feature heavily in other Kingdom Hearts games (and their spin-offs).

While some may prefer the opening of Kingdom Hearts 2 – ‘Sanctuary’, which is also sung by Hikaru Utada – ‘Simple and Clean’ remains the most memorable, iconic theme song in the Kingdom Hearts canon.

Read: Square Enix reports ¥22.1 billion of ‘content abandonment losses’

>

What’s next for Kingdom Hearts?

The timing of the Kingdom Hearts releases for Steam, and this ‘Simple and Clean’ re-recording, is quite auspicious, as they arrive just weeks before Summer Game Fest – where we may see more news about Kingdom Hearts 4. Square Enix has not confirmed it’s attending the show in any capacity, so it’s best to temper expectations, but we’re certainly due a new trailer or update from the game.

Kingdom Hearts 4 was announced way back in early 2022, and there has been zero updates since then. While a game of this scope and ambition needs time to be developed, fans have long called for fresh news, or any morsel of information. At this stage, there are plenty of unknowns about the game, and few answers.

For now, the status of the adventure remains unclear, but there is hope we’ll hear more about Kingdom Hearts 4 at some point in the near future, as Square Enix details its next steps post Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, and beyond.

Leah J. Williams

Leah J. Williams is a gaming and entertainment journalist who's spent years writing about the games industry, her love for The Sims 2 on Nintendo DS and every piece of weird history she knows. You can find her tweeting @legenette most days.

Related News

PC PlayStation Xbox Culture Nintendo Game Development Business Mobile Hardware Board Games
More
the sims movie adaptation
?>
News

Margot Robbie's The Sims is officially moving forward

The Sims is getting a feature film adaptation from LuckyChap, with direction from Kate Herron.

Leah J. Williams
Minecraft
?>
News

Microsoft's Copilot AI will pinch game guides to help PC and Xbox players

Microsoft has revealed its Copilot AI will be able to "help" players complete tasks in games.

Leah J. Williams
senua's saga hellblade 2 a journey of the mind
?>
News

Hellblade studio Ninja Theory is reportedly working on two new games

Ninja Theory appears to have grand ambitions for the future, with two new projects reportedly underway.

Leah J. Williams
XDefiant Ubisoft
?>
News

XDefiant won't be pay-to-win, says Ubisoft

Ubisoft is keenly aware of issues with free-to-play multiplayer games, and is looking to avoid common traps.

Leah J. Williams
baldur's gate 3 larian studios growth success
?>
News

Larian opens new Poland studio after Baldur's Gate 3 success

Larian Studios is growing its developer base, to aid work on two new "ambitious RPGs."

Leah J. Williams
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login