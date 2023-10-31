Kingdom Hearts: Missing Link gets closed beta for the UK and Australia

Kingdom Hearts: Missing Link, an upcoming mobile game spin-off expanding the lore of the long-running Kingdom Hearts franchise, is set to get an iOS closed beta between November and December 2023 – and registrations are now open to those in the United Kingdom and Australia. An Android beta will reportedly follow in January 2024.

So far, not much is known about Missing Link and how it plays into wider Kingdom Hearts lore. It’s being described as a “GPS-based action RPG” for iOS and Android devices, but teasers have so far focussed on its dramatic story and Keyblade lore, instead of how it will function.

Brief glimpses at gameplay have suggested there will be a Pokemon Go-like interface, with players able to travel to collect treasures, and a tap-based battle system where players can call on Disney characters for aid. Winnie the Pooh, Mickey Mouse, Woody from Toy Story, Tinkerbell, and a range of other heroes are present in the adventure, with many more likely collectible on your journey.

You can see quick glimpses at the action in the latest trailer for Missing Link:

Those keen to check out the game early will need to pre-register on the Kingdom Hearts website, with applications closing on 19 November 2023. As noted, the closed beta tests are only available for those residing in Australia and the United Kingdom. With the action seeming to rely on GPS coordinates and movement in the real world, it’s unlikely those outside these regions will be able to access functional gameplay.

It’s worth noting that submitting an application for the closed beta does not guarantee entry. When signing up, Square Enix will request an array of details, including your experience with the Kingdom Hearts franchise, your proficiency in playing mobile games, and your phone type, with all these factors influencing your entry to the closed beta. Typically, companies want a diverse mix of candidates for these sessions – so don’t worry too much if you don’t get in.

The first round of closed beta invites for iOS users will be issued closer to the end of November 2023, with this test taking place from 29 November to 8 December 2023. The Android closed beta test will take place later, in early January 2024. Stay tuned for more news about Kingdom Hearts: Missing Link, and how it fits into the wider game universe.