News

 > News > PC

KarmaZoo is a co-op platformer game for nice people

KarmaZoo requires ten players, all working together to achieve harmony and harvest karma.
21 Apr 2023
Leah J. Williams
karmazoo game

PC

Image: Pastagames / Devolver Digital

Share Icon

Devolver Digital and Pastagames have announced a brand new, wholesome venture in the form of KarmaZoo, an upcoming platformer game that pairs ten players together in challenges designed to test co-operation, communication, and goodwill.

Described as both ‘joyful’ and ‘chaotic’, the game demands quick thinking – and potentially even animal sacrifice – as players run through a loop of tough platforming levels, each containing various puzzles and threats. As one of ten roaming animal avatars, your job is to keep the peace, and aid your team in completing each level.

Sometimes, that means jumping on spikes to form a bridge to cross, while your adorable companions watch on in horror. At the very least, this sacrifice will earn you Karma, which can be spent to unlock new avatars, some of which boast very helpful skills.

Read: For Devolver Digital, developer freedom and creativity is key

KarmaZoo has two main game modes to keep the action pumping:

  • In Loop Mode, players will work together to conquer levels which quickly grow in challenge.
  • In Totem Mode, you can go head-to-head with your teammates in eight-player battle mini-games.

Both allow you to work on your platforming skills, which you’ll need to get through the game’s rigorous gauntlets.

While KarmaZoo appears to be a game best played with friends, given the degree of communication and cooperation needed to make it through each level, it also looks like it’ll be a delightful challenge with strangers. Corralling ten willing, kind players may be the toughest battle in this adventure, but if you find the right crew, KarmaZoo should be a weird, wonderful little romp when it debuts later in 2023.

Leah J. Williams

Leah J. Williams is a gaming and entertainment journalist who's spent years writing about the games industry, her love for The Sims 2 on Nintendo DS and every piece of weird history she knows. You can find her tweeting @legenette most days.

Related News

Mobile News PC PlayStation Xbox
More
god of war game; sony raising game prices steam regional
?>
News

PlayStation games get price bump on Steam in select regions

Sony is reportedly raising prices for Steam games in select regions, including Japan, Canada, and Argentina.

Leah J. Williams
trine 5 thq nordic digital showcase
?>
News

THQ Nordic is hosting a digital showcase in August 2023

The THQ Nordic Digital Showcase will feature new and upcoming games like Alone in the Dark, Trine 5, and more.

Leah J. Williams
firewalk studios sony acquisition
?>
News

Sony has acquired Firewalk Studios

Firewalk Studios is currently working on its first original multiplayer game for PlayStation.

Leah J. Williams
The Division Resurgence
?>
News

The Division Resurgence gets iOS and Android playtest in mid-2023

Ubisoft has shared a brief update on its free-to-play mobile iteration of The Division.

Edmond Tran
The Division Heartland
?>
News

The Division Heartland is a streamlined, free-to-play survival game

Heartland elaborates on the 'Dark Zone' concept of the series, pitting dozens of players against the world and each other,…

Edmond Tran
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login