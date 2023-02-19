News

 > News > PC

Jumplight Odyssey sets early access launch for 2023

Space adventure-simulator Jumplight Odyssey is set to hit early access via Steam in 2023.
20 Feb 2023
Leah J. Williams
league of geeks jumplight odyssey

PC

Image: League of Geeks

Share Icon

Jumplight Odyssey, the retro anime-influenced spaceship simulator from Australian studio League of Geeks, has been given a major spotlight during IGN Fan Fest 2023. A new gameplay and early access trailer showed off everything we can expect from the star-bound ship adventure.

In Jumplight Odyssey, you must protect a crew of explorers, keeping them happy and hopeful even as they’re plagued by disasters. As seen in the new gameplay trailer, you’ll have to contend with a range of dangers on your path to the mysterious ‘Forever Star,’ including fires and open air locks – the usual space-faring problems.

By encouraging teamwork, going on mini-quests for resources, and training engineers and doctors, you’ll be able to overcome these disasters – but there are complications waiting at every turn. You’ll be pursued by a ‘relentless enemy’ on your path to safety, and need to make ‘tough decisions’ to survive the journey – including whether or not to abandon your crew to the bleak darkness of space.

Read: League of Geeks reveals new game, Jumplight Odyssey

You can check out the new trailer for the game below:

And here’s the official game description, per League of Geeks:

‘In Jumplight Odyssey, you’ll need to gather survivors, repair and build out your starship, brave black holes, and fend off pirates, all while managing the daily soap opera of your colourful crew. Are you ready to make hard decisions for your ship and crew on your way to the Forever Star? In JLO, you’ll need to weigh up allocating resources to:

  • Farm and forage in the ship’s Greenhouse
  • Craft and create using the Fabricators
  • Promote, fire and manage your colony
  • And much, much more!’

Of course, you’ll also be able to spend your time in Jumplight Odyssey petting the ship’s adorable pig.

The game is set to enter early access in 2023 – and you can now wishlist it on Steam to be notified on launch. While an exact release date has not been provided, the game’s latest gameplay trailer provides plenty of reasons to keep this adventure sim on your radar.

Leah J. Williams

Leah J. Williams is a gaming and entertainment journalist who's spent years writing about the games industry, her love for The Sims 2 on Nintendo DS and every piece of weird history she knows. You can find her tweeting @legenette most days.

Related News

Culture Game Development News Nintendo PC PlayStation Xbox
More
blizzard entertainment company q&a
?>
News

Blizzard staff reportedly 'enraged' by recent Q&A

Blizzard Entertainment president Mike Ybarra has reportedly off-sided employees in a recent company Q&A.

Leah J. Williams
civilization game ed beach firaxis games
?>
News

Firaxis announces new Civilization game amidst studio change

The latest Civilization game is currently in the works, with franchise lead designer Ed Beach.

Leah J. Williams
pokemon violet scarlet february 2023 update
?>
News

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet: Patch notes for February 2023 update

Pokemon Scarlet and Pokemon Violet are set to be updated in late February 2023.

Leah J. Williams
diablo 4 activision blizzard
?>
News

How to play Diablo IV in Early Access this March 2023

Diablo IV is hitting beta Early Access in March 2023. Here's when you can jump into the game.

Leah J. Williams
aew fight forever game delay
?>
News

AEW Fight Forever delay confirmed by Kenny Omega

AEW Fight Forever was initially set to launch in 2022, before being delayed indefinitely.

Leah J. Williams
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login