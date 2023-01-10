Joe Danger released as free web browser game

Hello Games, the studio behind No Man’s Sky, is releasing two installments of their first game series Joe Danger as a free-to-play web browser game after the well-received re-release on iOS.

Hello Games founder Sean Murray announced in a tweet that both Joe Danger Touch and Joe Danger Infinity are now free to play on computer browsers in full with ‘improved visuals…dynamic resolution, [and] mouse and keyboard support.’

Last January we launched Joe Danger on iOS 😍



Now Joe Danger is playable in your browser for FREE 😎



Joe Danger Touch and Infinity in full with improved visuals, on Mac/PC/Chrome/Linux, dynamic resolution, mouse and keyboard support.



Play it here!https://t.co/v6nV4qEMvI pic.twitter.com/2azlwZEHnH — Sean Murray (@NoMansSky) January 6, 2023

‘It’s sad that many games slowly die,’ Murray said of the game, ‘and we’ve been trying to think of a way to let Joe live on forever and reach the most people possible. This is hopefully one way of doing that. We owe this and more to him.’

The side-scrolling stunt racer was originally released on PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360 in 2010 and 2011 respectively, before making its way to mobile as two iOS games in 2013 and 2014. It was received well by critics and players alike, celebrated for its accessible gameplay, and nominated for an Independent Games Festival award in 2010.

Both installments of Joe Danger were pulled from the Apple store in 2017 after updates to the iOS operating system ended support for 32-bit apps. After receiving a letter from the father of an 8-year-old boy who loved the game, Hello Games revamped and relaunched Joe Danger for iOS in January 2022.

At the time of the iOS rerelease, Murray said that leaving their first game ‘unloved’ due to Hello Games’ 2016 survival game No Man’s Sky was a ‘secret shame’ of the studio. Given the extended post-release work that has gone into their subsequent game after multiple advertised features were missing on launch and falling victim to ambitious marketing, it’s no wonder the wait for news on Joe Danger was a long one. No Man’s Sky continues to receive updates to expand the massive game world, even six years on from release.

It’s pretty clear Hello Games has a lot of love for the game that launched its studio into the public eye, and it’s finally getting the attention it deserves. If you’re looking for a fun, simple, and colourful game to play, Joe Danger Touch and Infinity can be played on Mac, PC, Chrome, and Linux for free at JoeDangerTheGame.com.