Itch.io game bundle for abortion funds smashes charity goal

Itch.io is currently hosting a major indie game bundle with 750+ items included for the price of US $10 – an amount that directly contributes to the National Network for Abortion Fund’s Collective Power Fund, an allotment of grants that enable those in need to access abortion care in the United States.

With the US Supreme Court recently voting to overturn the Roe v. Wade ruling, a decision that allows states to remove safe access to abortion, the bundle seeks to protect the rights of those needing this essential healthcare. The Collective Power Fund enables travel between states where necessary, and is a ‘means of redistributing wealth, power, and access to local abortion funds and the people who call them.’

All the proceeds from the bundle will go directly towards this fund.

So far, the Itch.io Indie Bundle for Abortion Funds has breezed past its initial US $50,000 funding goal, with the aim now extended thanks to enthusiastic support. As of writing, the bundle has raised a total of US $110,243.79, with the number still rising dramatically.

It’s looking very likely the bundle will hit its new US $200,000 goal, and continue growing.

While there are far too many games included in the bundle to count them all, here are a few of the highlights, including some returning from previous charity bundles:

A Mortician’s Tale – a death-positive narrative game where you run a funeral home

– does exactly what it says on the tin: puts an annoying goose on your desktop Hypnospace Outlaw – a surreal adventure through the early stages of the web

– a magical girl simulator where you run a cat cafe and roam a colourful world The Floor Is Jelly – a gorgeous adventure set in a universe made of jelly

– a miniature photography simulator Gunhouse – a hand-drawn tower defence game with quirky characters

– a cat simulator where you cause destruction Magic Trick – a neon-lit game about a magical skating community

You can support the bundle for yourself here, knowing all donated funds will go where they’re needed most.