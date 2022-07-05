News

Itch.io game bundle for abortion funds smashes charity goal

The bundle contains over 750 indie games, including tabletop RPGs and experimental projects.
5 Jul 2022
Leah J. Williams
abortion rights indie game bundle itch.io

Image: Laundry Bear Games

Itch.io is currently hosting a major indie game bundle with 750+ items included for the price of US $10 – an amount that directly contributes to the National Network for Abortion Fund’s Collective Power Fund, an allotment of grants that enable those in need to access abortion care in the United States.

With the US Supreme Court recently voting to overturn the Roe v. Wade ruling, a decision that allows states to remove safe access to abortion, the bundle seeks to protect the rights of those needing this essential healthcare. The Collective Power Fund enables travel between states where necessary, and is a ‘means of redistributing wealth, power, and access to local abortion funds and the people who call them.’

All the proceeds from the bundle will go directly towards this fund.

So far, the Itch.io Indie Bundle for Abortion Funds has breezed past its initial US $50,000 funding goal, with the aim now extended thanks to enthusiastic support. As of writing, the bundle has raised a total of US $110,243.79, with the number still rising dramatically.

It’s looking very likely the bundle will hit its new US $200,000 goal, and continue growing.

While there are far too many games included in the bundle to count them all, here are a few of the highlights, including some returning from previous charity bundles:

  • A Mortician’s Tale – a death-positive narrative game where you run a funeral home
  • Desktop Goose – does exactly what it says on the tin: puts an annoying goose on your desktop
  • Hypnospace Outlaw – a surreal adventure through the early stages of the web
  • Calico – a magical girl simulator where you run a cat cafe and roam a colourful world
  • The Floor Is Jelly – a gorgeous adventure set in a universe made of jelly
  • Shutter Stroll – a miniature photography simulator
  • Gunhouse – a hand-drawn tower defence game with quirky characters
  • Catlateral Damage – a cat simulator where you cause destruction
  • Magic Trick – a neon-lit game about a magical skating community
  • The Curse of the House of Rookwood – a gothic TTRPG following a cursed family

You can support the bundle for yourself here, knowing all donated funds will go where they’re needed most.

Leah J. Williams

Leah J. Williams is a gaming and entertainment journalist who's spent years writing about the games industry, her love for The Sims 2 on Nintendo DS and every piece of weird history she knows. You can find her tweeting @legenette most days.

