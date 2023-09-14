iPhone 15 Pro will play console-level games like Assassin’s Creed Mirage, Resident Evil, and more

During the latest Apple live event, the incoming series of iPhone 15 mobile phones were revealed, alongside some meaty surprises about their capabilities. While Apple has, in the past, pushed the iPhone as a mobile gaming companion, the iPhone 15 Pro and 15 Pro Max appear to be new leaps for the company – as they will be capable of playing full-scale AAA video games.

Powered by the new A17 Pro chip, the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max will natively support a range of notable games, including upcoming releases like Assassin’s Creed Mirage, and recent hits Resident Evil Village, Resident Evil 4, and Death Stranding.

The inclusion of Assassin’s Creed Mirage is particularly notable, as Ubisoft has recently been working on a dedicated mobile-only Assassin’s Creed game designed with a portable audience in mind: Assassin’s Creed Jade. The entire purpose of Jade was seemingly to bring an open world Assassin’s Creed experience to mobile – but with Mirage now announced for iPhone, it appears modern mobile gaming has skipped ahead of Jade‘s ambitions.

With a fully-fledged Assassin’s Creed title landing on iPhone 15 Pro devices in 2024, Jade and Mirage will simply co-exist (although it’s worth noting that Jade will be optimised for an array of mobile devices, while Mirage will rely on the ‘next gen’ processing power of the incoming iPhones.)

Given the reported improvements to technical performance, this generation of iPhone should provide a neat platform for Apple Arcade and its array of games. While many of the titles included on the service are optimised for later generations of iPhone, the arrival of the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max provides opportunity for higher-powered games and console titles to make the leap to Apple ‘s ecosystem.

In recent years, the company has pushed into the mobile games market in a major way, with Arcade being a strong success story. While it occasionally flies under the radar, the platform presents a strong and quirky array of mobile games, and there’s plenty of gems included in the subscription (like recent release, Hello Kitty Island Adventure).

iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max: Price, Release Date

Here’s the breakdown for those keen to check out the upcoming iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max – whether for their gaming capabilities, improved camera arrays, or overall snappier performance.

Australian Price

iPhone 15 Pro – AU $1,849 (128 GB) | AU $2,049 (256 GB) | AU $2,399 (512 GB) | AU $2,749 (1 TB)

– AU $1,849 (128 GB) | AU $2,049 (256 GB) | AU $2,399 (512 GB) | AU $2,749 (1 TB) iPhone 15 Pro Max – AU $2,199 (256 GB) | AU $2,549 (512 GB) | $2,899 (1 TB)

US Price

iPhone 15 Pro – US $999 (128 GB) | US $1,099 (256 GB) | US $1,299 (512 GB) | US $1,499 (1 TB)

– US $999 (128 GB) | US $1,099 (256 GB) | US $1,299 (512 GB) | US $1,499 (1 TB) iPhone 15 Pro Max – US $1,199 (256 GB) | US $1,399 (512GB) | US $1,599 (1 TB)

Release Date

The iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max will be available to preorder from the Apple website on 15 September 2023 at 10:00 pm AEST | 5:00 am PT. The mobile devices will officially launch from 22 September 2023.