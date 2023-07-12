ID@Xbox Demo Fest 2023 has officially launched

This year’s ID@Xbox Demo Fest has officially kicked off, with keen console players on Xbox Series X/S and Xbox One now able to download and play demos for a range of upcoming indie games. The titles will be available to try out until 17 July 2023 – so you’ll want to get in quick if anything catches your eye.

Once the Demo Fest is over, it’s expected that many of the available demos will disappear and become unplayable, as is usually the case with fellow demo bonanza, Steam Next Fest.

Read: ID@Xbox has reportedly paid US $4 billion to indie developers

In addition to announcing the full slate of demos, Xbox has also announced a number of fresh indie games arriving on the platform, each of which will appear during the ID@Xbox Demo Fest. These are:

Alchemist: The Potion Monger (Art Games Studio) – ‘A first-person simulation game where players gather and process the necessary ingredients to brew magical potions – and can leave their lab, venture into the world, and change it with their brews.’

Alisa (Casper Croes | Top Hat Studios) – 'A horror-themed action-adventure game and a genuine throwback to the golden age of '90s 3D games.'

Dynacat (Replayne) – 'A fast-paced 3D isometric action platformer. Join Dynacat on an adventure to save his home from the incoming army of robots lead by the Spherons.'

Knights of Braveland (Ellanda Games) – 'A cooperative beat 'em up action game with a generated story.'

Marble It Up! Ultra (Marble It Up) – 'The ultimate marble platformer. Roll, jump, and boost your way through a massive single-player campaign – or team up to out-blast your opponents across five exhilarating multiplayer modes.'

Metal Mind (Whirllaxy Studio | E-Home Entertainment) – 'Fuses transforming mecha and roguelite gameplay elements and combine game mechanics, such as weight, armor pieces, heat, and power for you to forge a unique weapon of war to fuel your killing spree.'

The Night of the Rabbit (Daedalic Entertainment) – 'Join young Jerry and follow a peculiar white rabbit to the wondrous realm of Mousewood, a land where critters can speak and where mystery abounds.'

These titles will all have playable demos during ID@Xbox Demo Fest, which will be showcased alongside the following titles:

A Duel Hand Disaster: Trackher

Aaero2

Astrea: The Six-Sided Oracles

Bang-On Balls: Chronicles

BattleCakes

Black Skylands

Born of Bread

Boxville

Cell Scientists: Beyond

Cross Tails

Daymare: 1994 Sandcastle

Death Relives

Demonschool

Deserted

Evil Wizard

Exhausted Man

Fall of Porcupine

Frank and Drake

Let’s Cook Together 2

Lies of P

Lunark

Metaball

Overpass: Rhythm Roadtrip

Pixel Cafe

Pocket Bravery

PolyFury

Punch Club 2: Fast Forward

Raging Bytes

Rain World

Sea of Stars

Sker Ritual

Slave Zero X

Space Boat

Spirit Hunters: Infinite Horde

Spirit of the Island

Stonks-9800: Stock Market Simulator

The Isle Tide Hotel

The Night of the Rabbit

The Wandering Village

Trinity Fusion

Worldless

WrestleQuest

There’s plenty here to choose from, but there’s certainly some names that stand out. If you’re going for the abridged version of the list, we’d recommend: WrestleQuest, Rain World, The Wandering Village, Sea of Stars, Lunark, Demonschool, and Fall of Porcupine.

ID@Xbox Demo Fest is on now until 17 July 2023.