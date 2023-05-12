News

Humble Games showcase will air in May 2023

The Humble Games showcase will shine a spotlight on upcoming and unannounced indie adventures.
12 May 2023
Leah J. Williams
humble games showcase may 2023

Image: Humble Games / Pixel Arc Studios

Indie publisher Humble Games has announced a new online showcase, set to air in May 2023. While the company did not reveal much about this event, we can assume it will provide a launching pad for upcoming and unannounced adventures from a range of studios supported by Humble.

A number of the publisher’s games are on the cusp of release, including Summerfall Studios’ Stray Gods: The Roleplaying Musical and Meowza Games’ Mineko’s Night Market, so they may appear. There’s also scope for far-off games, like good-looking Metroidvania, Bushiden, to get firm release dates during proceedings.

In a Twitter post, the company teased the upcoming showcase with hints at a mystery game.

Read: The Tribeca Festival 2023 games lineup includes Stray Gods

‘Arm yourselves and fortify your defences, for the horrors that reside within the mists have begun their approach,’ the teaser reads. ‘The remnants of humanity – of civilisation itself – are in your hands.’ So far, it’s unclear which game this spooky tagline belongs to.

We’ll learn more when the Humble Games Showcase 2023 airs online.

How to watch the Humble Games Showcase 2023

To tune into the show, you’ll need to head to the Humble Games Twitter (and likely its Facebook and YouTube pages) around 18 May 2023. Here’s when the event will air around the world:

  • Australia – 3:00 am AEST | 2:30 am ACST | 1:00 am AWST (19 May)
  • New Zealand – 5:00 am NZST (19 May)
  • United States – 10:00 am PT | 1:00 pm ET (18 May)
  • United Kingdom – 6:00 pm BST | 7:00 pm CET (18 May)

Stay tuned to GamesHub for the latest news and announcements from the show.

Leah J. Williams is a gaming and entertainment journalist who's spent years writing about the games industry, her love for The Sims 2 on Nintendo DS and every piece of weird history she knows. You can find her tweeting @legenette most days.

Culture Hardware News Nintendo PC PlayStation Xbox
