How to watch The Game Awards 2024

The Game Awards 2024 kicks off on 12 December 2024 (depending on time zones), with GOTY award winners set to be crowned in between major announcements for new games, musical performances, guest appearances, and more.

So far, we know a handful of guest stars and video games set to appear, but there are likely to be many more surprises, as The Game Awards has now become one of the biggest and most prestigious award ceremonies of the gaming calendar year.

It also seems to set the tone for the year ahead, promising big new developments and excitement. After an objectively awful year the games industry, filled with studio closures and thousands of layoffs, we could all do with some hope. Fingers crossed The Game Awards delivers just that.

Who’s appearing at The Game Awards 2024?

A number of guest hosts, presenters, and performers for The Game Awards 2024 have already been confirmed, with the list currently including:

Isabela Merced (HBO’s The Last of Us)

Ella Purnell (Amazon’s Fallout, Netflix’s Arcane)

Statler and Waldorf of The Muppets

Aaron Paul (Breaking Bad, Need for Speed)

Laura Bailey (The Legend of Vox Machina)

Sam Lake (Remedy Entertainment)

Hideo Kojima (Kojima Productions)

Snoop Dogg, performing live

d4vd, performing live

Twenty One Pilots, performing live

Royal & the Serpent, performing live

In addition to these folks, a range of games have also been confirmed to appear. Borderlands 4 will get a new trailer including gameplay at the awards, as will Mafia: The Old Country. Tekken 8 will pop in with a reveal for its final DLC fighter. We can also expect new trailers for Mecha Break, Palworld, and more.

The Game Awards 2024: When it airs in global time zones

The Game Awards 2024 will kick off with a half-hour “Opening Act” hosted by Sydnee Goodman. This will air at the following times around the world:

Australia – 11:30 am AEDT | 11:00 am ACDT | 10:30 am AEST | 8:30 am AWST (13 December)

– 11:30 am AEDT | 11:00 am ACDT | 10:30 am AEST | 8:30 am AWST (13 December) New Zealand – 1:30 pm NZDT (13 December)

– 1:30 pm NZDT (13 December) United States – 4:30 pm PT | 7:30pm ET (12 December)

– 4:30 pm PT | 7:30pm ET (12 December) United Kingdom – 12:30 am GMT | 1:30 am BST (13 December)

– 12:30 am GMT | 1:30 am BST (13 December) Japan – 9:30 am JST (13 December)

Following the Opening Act, the proper Game Awards will begin. Based on precedent, we expect the show will be 2-3 hours in length, although this hasn’t been confirmed just yet.

Those keen to tune into the show live will find it airing on YouTube, Twitch, X, Facebook, Kick, and Steam. There’ll also be plenty of other places airing co-streams and reactions, so it’ll be hard to miss.

Stay tuned to GamesHub for all the latest news and announcements from The Game Awards 2024.