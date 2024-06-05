News

Hitman 3 has been rebuilt in VR for Meta Quest 3

Hitman 3 VR: Reloaded features a ground-up rebuild of Hitman 3's original VR mode.
5 Jun 2024
Leah J. Williams
Image: IO Interactive / XR Games

Hitman 3 is coming to Meta Quest 3 devices in Summer 2024 [Northern Hemisphere], with its original VR mode reimagined and rebuilt from the ground up. As announced, Hitman 3 VR: Reloaded will be a fresh take on Hitman in VR, with its many stealth and weapon systems redesigned for a first-person perspective.

Hitman 3 did come packaged with a VR mode, but this functions more as a simple first-person display setup, with some loose VR elements. Hitman 3 VR: Reloaded will take these concepts and extend them, adding in new features and abilities to improve player immersion.

The most obvious change can be seen in the game’s key art: Agent 47 will now be able to dual-wield guns, likely making stealth and escaping from skirmishes much easier. It’s unclear why this change has been made, although we speculate it may be in an effort to reduce the franticness of breaking stealth in the game.

Read: 10 video game characters who’d smash the 2024 Met Gala theme: Garden of Time

In typical third-person mode, when Agent 47 is caught, players are able to run and shoot their way out of particular environments, and eventually escape to cover. By nature, the VR version will need to take a slower approach – sudden, jerky movements and panic in VR games can inspire headaches, nausea, and dizziness.

That’s pure speculation, though. There’s every chance Hitman 3 VR: Reloaded will feature dual-wielding simply because it’s fun – and why not?

Changes in Hitman 3 VR: Reloaded

Image: IO Interactive / XR Games

Beyond the ability to dual-wield, Hitman 3 VR: Reloaded will also make a number of other changes to the experience, to amp up its sense of immersion. For one thing, there will be a new cel-shaded art style in the game, likely to make the experience sharper and more precise for players. This will be accompanied by a redesigned user interface, necessary to keep the game approachable in VR.

There will also be new ways to move within Hitman 3‘s world, as adapted for VR gameplay. Per the game’s description, this should make it easier to navigate each assassination puzzle, and escape detection. Developer XR Games has also promised a range of other improvements to streamline gameplay, and ensure the experience is as snappy and dynamic as Hitman 3.

As announced, Hitman 3 VR: Reloaded will be available in Summer 2024 [Northern Hemisphere]. You can find out more about the upcoming game on the Meta store.

Leah J. Williams is a gaming and entertainment journalist who's spent years writing about the games industry, her love for The Sims 2 on Nintendo DS and every piece of weird history she knows. You can find her tweeting @legenette most days.

