The most highly anticipated night of the fashion year is upon us: the Met Gala. This year’s theme is “Garden of Time” – a prompt that is sure to entice countless celebrities to don florals and fronds, but also an opportunity for attendees to think more outside of the box.

Whether you interpret it literally or in a more metaphorical garden sense, it got us thinking: which video game characters would nail the theme, exactly as they are? From literal floral bodies to more garish get-ups, we’ve collated this list of 10 video game characters that would steal the spotlight at this year’s Met Gala.

1. The Great Fairies – The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild

Image: Nintendo

The whole point of the Met Gala is “go big, or go home” – this is a night for opulence and avant-garde attire. And there’s nobody that suits both this mentality and the Garden of Time theming as well as the Great Fairies in The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild.

Each of the four Great Fairies are extravagant in the extreme, with glistening jewels and big bouffants, and given they literally reside inside flowers, that checks off the Garden element.

2. Halsin – Baldur’s Gate 3

Image: Larian Studios

Though perhaps Astarion or Gale are more suited to the society party energy of the Met Gala, it’s Halsin who really embodies the Garden of Time theme. He’s the Archdruid of the Emerald Grove, a Wood Elf with a passion for nature in all of its forms (yes, even bear forms).

We’ll admit, he’s shared a certain disregard for clothing in the past, but even Halsin can admit that the fashion and flair of the Met Gala is worth donning his leafy tunic for.

3. Lady Dimitrescu – Resident Evil: Village

Image: Capcom

An imposing presence in any situation, it’s safe to say that Lady Alcina Dimitrescu would be a striking addition to the steps at the Met. Her couture is more “picnic with blood in the wine glasses” than Garden of Time, but you can’t deny that wide-brimmed hat and floral brooch would fit right in.

That being said, her daughters will not merit the same invite – one Dimitrescu is more than enough for any occasion, and they just don’t have the same sort of… well, gravitas. No offence, of course.

4. Florges – Pokemon

Image: Nintendo

Just take one look at that facial expression and you just know that Florges would absolutely serve at the Met Gala. A fairy Pokemon that looks exactly like a flower, Florges fits the Garden of Time theme perfectly – perhaps too perfectly.

There’s always someone who takes the theme incredibly literally, but nonetheless still makes an impression. Not everything needs to be abstract – Florges gets our seal of approval.

5. Agent 47 – Hitman

Image: IO Interactive

With respect to the male-presenting attendees of the Met Gala, there’s always at least one guy there wearing a standard suit. No theming, no extravagance. Just a suit and tie, no frills. And if there’s one person who personifies that style exactly, it’s Agent 47.

Plus, his suit is recognisable and striking. If you’re going to go with the most basic option, being consistent with your style has got to count for something, right?

6. Toad – Super Mario

Image: Illumination / Nintendo

To get the theming out of the way early, let’s be clear: Toad is a mushroom. Mushrooms belong in gardens. A Garden of Time, perhaps? It’s perfect, he’s the clear and obvious choice to attend this year’s Met Gala. Besides, headwear is an underrated aspect of the look – and Toad nails it.

That being said, it would also be incredibly funny to watch Toad try to scramble his way up the stairs at the Met. No matter his attire, that would be worth his attendance alone.

7. Tira – Soulcalibur

Image: Bandai Namco

One of the most important things for a Met Gala attendee to do is, quite simply, to slay. Not only is Tira on theme when it comes to her actual attire, but boy can she slay with the best of them. With teal-coloured hair and a necklace of fringe, she’s almost peacock-esque.

And, it goes without saying, her ring blade will cut through a crowd in seconds flat – perhaps literally. Okay, on second thought, she might be a tad too sadistic to be out in pleasant company…

8. Lillia – League of Legends

Image: Riot Games

Sure, she might be way too shy to actually make an appearance, but this fae fawn could definitely fit with the theme. Lillia has the perfect aesthetic fit for this year’s Gala, and it would make a great opportunity for her to swap the Garden of Forgetting in favour of the Garden of Time.

Plus, if you thought dressing two arms and two legs for an event gave you a lot of options, imagine four legs – though she’d obviously have to forgo the heels.

9. Alice – Alice: Madness Returns

Image: Spicy Horse

Not your typical garden-themed attire, Alice from Alice: Madness Returns is an unconventional choice (especially given her dress and apron are often somewhat blood-stained). But Wonderland itself feels like the twisted version of a Garden of Time, so it almost works, no?

And let’s be honest – Alice’s attire is exactly the kind of vibe you could see on someone like Billie Eilish. It’s edgy and a little macabre, which is exactly the energy you’d expect.

10. Tom Nook – Animal Crossing

Image: Nintendo

It would be remiss of us to make a list like this without adding everyone’s favourite critter/landlord, Tom Nook. With his floral shirt (and the fact that he’s a literal raccoon), he’d make a great addition to the lineup this year – though he’d probably need to get someone to watch Tommy and Timmy.

The Met Gala is typically reserved for the finest of the finest, the wealthiest and most extravagant members of the world. With all the bells he has, Nook definitely sits in this upper echelon of society.