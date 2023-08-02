News

 > News > Culture

Kingdom Hearts and Hollow Knight composers headline 2023 High Score Conference

The legendary Yoko Shimomura and Hollow Knight composer Christopher Larkin will keynote High Score in 2023.
2 Aug 2023
Edmond Tran
High Score Conference Yoko Shimomura square Enix

Game Development

Yoko Shimomura. Image: Osamu Nakamura / Square Enix

Share Icon

High Score, the Australian game audio conference run by industry organisation APRA AMCOS, has announced its keynote speakers for its 2023 conference: Yoko Shimomura, best known for her score on the Kingdom Hearts series, and Christopher Larkin, the composer of Hollow Knight.

High Score 2023 will run from 30 September – 1 October 2023 as part of Melbourne International Games Week.

The legendary Yoko Shimomura has a long history of composing memorable scores for several Japanese blockbuster games. Her career began in the late 1980s at Capcom, composing music for games like Final Fight, Street Fighter II, and Breath of Fire. She would later move to Squaresoft (now Square Enix), where she composed for seminal titles like Live A Live, Super Mario RPG, Parasite Eve, Legend of Mana, and virtually every Kingdom Hearts game.

Read: The High Score conference is building game audio from the ground up

High Score remarks that Shimomura will be using her keynote to speak about ‘creativity, tenacity, and the changing tools she has used’.

The work of South Australian composer Christopher Larkin is also incredibly well known across the globe, having composed the score to the critically acclaimed and beloved game, Hollow Knight.

Larkin’s keynote will touch on ‘the importance of production quality and honing your own sound and skills,’ according to High Score.

Though geared towards professional audio and music creatives, High Score is open to anyone who wants to dive deeper into game audio creation and technical production. It will be run as both a physical and live-streamed event for ticket holders only.

Tickets are available on the High Score website.

Edmond Tran

Edmond is the managing editor of GamesHub. He was previously at GameSpot for 13 years, where he was the Australian Editor and an award-winning video producer. You can follow him @EdmondTran

Related News

Mobile News Nintendo PC PlayStation Xbox
More
immortals of aveum august 2023 game releases
?>
News

The biggest new video games in August 2023

Buckle up for August, as the month kicks off with a strong lineup of video game releases.

Leah J. Williams
Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Review roundup
?>
News

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor will release on PS4 and Xbox One

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor will be ported to previous-generation consoles, though no release date has been provided.

Edmond Tran
Nekograms Apple Arcade
?>
News

New Apple Arcade Games for August 2023 Include Cats, Dancing Monkeys

Apple Arcade is adding rhythm game revival Samba de Amigo, as well as popular feline puzzle game Nekograms.

Edmond Tran
Xbox Controller Self Repair Program
?>
News

Xbox launches DIY controller repair program, with individual parts for sale

Microsoft is now offering options for Xbox controller owners to repair the accessories by themselves.

Edmond Tran
Xbox Game Pass Games August 2023 Celeste
?>
News

New Xbox Game Pass Titles for August 2023 include several excellent indies

The new arrivals on the Xbox Game Pass subscription service include some excellent independent works.

Edmond Tran
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login