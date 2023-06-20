Hideo Kojima won’t direct Death Stranding movie

Hideo Kojima has taken to Twitter to confirm his involvement in the upcoming film adaptation of Death Stranding, which he will reportedly be ‘deeply involved’ with. Per his comments, Kojima will aid in production, plotting, look, design and content – but he will not be in charge of directing.

So far, few details about the film have been revealed, including who will eventually take the director’s chair, and whether actors featured in the game, like Norman Reedus, Troy Baker, Margaret Qualley, and Léa Seydoux, will return.

What we know about the Death Stranding movie

Production on the Death Stranding film was announced by Hammerstone Studios (Bill & Ted Face The Music, Barbarian) and Kojima Productions in December 2022, with hints at a film featuring an original, tie-in story with ‘new elements and characters’ from the game’s mythos.

‘I couldn’t be more excited about this new partnership with Hammerstone Studios,’ Kojima said at the time. ‘This is a pivotal moment for the franchise and I’m really looking forward to collaborating with them in bringing Death Stranding to the big screen.’

Later, he described the project as an ‘arthouse‘ venture.

‘There were a lot of pitches to make a large-scale movie with famous actors and flashy explosions, but what good would explosions be in Death Stranding? Making money isn’t something I’m focused on at all,’ Kojima said.

‘I’m aiming for a more arthouse approach, and the only person who offered to make a film like that was Alex Lebovici, which makes me think he’s a rather unusual type.’

Lebovici, founder of Hammerstone, expressed similar enthusiasm, describing the project as ‘intimate and grounded’ with the goal to ‘redefine what a video game adaptation could be when you have creative and artistic freedom.’ Lebovici described the upcoming adaptation as an ‘authentic’ Hideo Kojima production.

We’ll likely learn more about the upcoming Death Stranding film in the coming months.