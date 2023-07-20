News

 > News > PlayStation

Heavenly Bodies gets new Cleanup DLC in July 2023

Heavenly Bodies will get new challenges and gameplay mechanics in its upcoming expansion.
20 Jul 2023
Leah J. Williams
Heavenly Bodies Gamer's Guide Melbourne

PC

Image: 2pt Interactive

Share Icon

2pt Interactive’s Heavenly Bodies is getting a major new expansion, known as the Cleanup DLC. In this fresh chapter, players will be given a variety of physics-based challenges, as they float through a new space station and attempt to ‘deal with the aftermath of the catastrophic events that took place in the base game’.

The DLC will introduce several new features, including a large open level which players must explore, and work towards fixing over seven in-game days. To accomplish this task, they’ll have access to a new Piloted Manoeuvring Unit (PMU), as well as other tools and gadgets that will aid repairs.

According to 2pt Interactive, the Cleanup DLC will require players to tackle new gameplay mechanics, with space station repairs requiring finesse, and a firm grasp on the game’s silly physics system.

Read: Beauty, Grace and Outer Space: The Making of Heavenly Bodies

You can check out some of the on-board antics in the Cleanup DLC trailer below:

The game’s new expansion is reportedly ‘hefty’ and will take around 3-5 hours to complete, depending on player ingenuity. The content included will be playable in solo mode, or with up to three other players, thanks to a recent multiplayer update.

On launch, the DLC will be packaged with the base game for USD $25, and sold separately for USD $7.99 (stay tuned for local pricing in your region). It’ll be available for everyone on PC, PlayStation 4, and PlayStation 5 on 26 July 2023.

Leah J. Williams

Leah J. Williams is a gaming and entertainment journalist who's spent years writing about the games industry, her love for The Sims 2 on Nintendo DS and every piece of weird history she knows. You can find her tweeting @legenette most days.

Related News

Business Game Development News PC PlayStation
More
venom marvel's spider-man 2
?>
News

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 developers introduce Tony Todd's Venom

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 will spotlight Venom's capacity as the 'anti-Spider-Man'.

Leah J. Williams
Tempopo Best of 2022 Screen Australia funding
?>
News

Screen Australia announces $3 million support for selection of local games

Screen Australia has revealed the recipients of its latest round of digital games funding.

Leah J. Williams
Diablo 4 expansions
?>
News

Activision Blizzard announces record quarter, thanks to Diablo

Diablo 4 has proven to be highly lucrative for Activision Blizzard, contributing to a massive financial quarter.

Leah J. Williams
microsoft activision blizzard merger
?>
News

Microsoft and Activision Blizzard push back merger deadline

Both companies will now have until October 2023 to finalise merger arrangements.

Leah J. Williams
Overwatch 2 Steam
?>
News

Overwatch 2 is coming to Steam

Blizzard has announced that Overwatch 2 will be the first of a selection of its games coming to Steam.

Edmond Tran
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login