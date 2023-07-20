Heavenly Bodies gets new Cleanup DLC in July 2023

2pt Interactive’s Heavenly Bodies is getting a major new expansion, known as the Cleanup DLC. In this fresh chapter, players will be given a variety of physics-based challenges, as they float through a new space station and attempt to ‘deal with the aftermath of the catastrophic events that took place in the base game’.

The DLC will introduce several new features, including a large open level which players must explore, and work towards fixing over seven in-game days. To accomplish this task, they’ll have access to a new Piloted Manoeuvring Unit (PMU), as well as other tools and gadgets that will aid repairs.

According to 2pt Interactive, the Cleanup DLC will require players to tackle new gameplay mechanics, with space station repairs requiring finesse, and a firm grasp on the game’s silly physics system.

You can check out some of the on-board antics in the Cleanup DLC trailer below:

The game’s new expansion is reportedly ‘hefty’ and will take around 3-5 hours to complete, depending on player ingenuity. The content included will be playable in solo mode, or with up to three other players, thanks to a recent multiplayer update.

On launch, the DLC will be packaged with the base game for USD $25, and sold separately for USD $7.99 (stay tuned for local pricing in your region). It’ll be available for everyone on PC, PlayStation 4, and PlayStation 5 on 26 July 2023.