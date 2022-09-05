News

Halo Infinite split-screen mode discovered via glitch

Halo Infinite seemingly has a glitch that allows players to jump into co-op gameplay.
5 Sep 2022
Leah J. Williams
Halo Infinite developer 343 Industries recently announced the cancellation of the game’s local co-op mode, dashing the hopes of players looking to jump into battle together on a single console. But as a wily player recently discovered, it appears there is a way to activate co-op mode with a bit of technical know-how.

According to reverse engineering enthusiast Alexis B. (otherwise known as @Zeny_IC on Twitter) via @HaloCreation, players can access Halo Infinite in local co-op mode by using a unique menu glitch. You’ll first need an Xbox Series X or Series S, and one friend online in Menus.

How to unlock split-screen co-op mode in Halo Infinite

The steps for accessing the local co-op mode are as follows:

  1. Go to the Campaign Menu and load a save.
  2. Click on ‘play’ and get ready to quickly go to your online friends list.
  3. As soon as ‘loading map’ appears, go to your friends list and join a friend who’s idling in the menus.
  4. You can then leave the Fireteam.
  5. In the custom lobby, under ‘server’, select ‘offline’.
  6. You can now connect your other controllers and profiles.
  7. Click ‘play’ to enjoy local co-op.

It appears this glitch allows you to connect up to four players in local co-op, with each gaining a working split-screen that seems to function as a regular local co-op mode would – which is strange, given 343 Industries indicated this mode was no longer being developed, and would not be implemented in future.

Read: Halo Infinite local co-op campaign has been cancelled

While this mode may have some issues – given it’s not intended to be included in the game in the first place, it appears to be completely playable, with minimal latency or issues. If players are keen to jump into Halo Infinite with a local friend, it appears to be the only option for now.

Unfortunately, the discovery is likely to lead to some quick fixes on the part of 343 Industries – so don’t expect this loophole to stick around for long. Given it’s not intended to be used, expect an upcoming patch to nuke the capability.

Leah J. Williams is a gaming and entertainment journalist who's spent years writing about the games industry, her love for The Sims 2 on Nintendo DS and every piece of weird history she knows. You can find her tweeting @legenette most days.

