GTA 5 actor confirms he recorded lines for cancelled DLC

GTA 5 actor Steven Ogg has confirmed rumours Rockstar Games cancelled an “Agent Trevor” DLC for the game, that would have featured game protagonist Trevor going undercover with the FBI. This would have been one of three major story expansions for GTA 5, all of which were cancelled by 2017.

Following a major Rockstar hack, dataminers discovered references to three DLC packs in the files of GTA 5: Agent Trevor, Zombie Apocalypse, and Alien Invasion. While not much is known about the later two expansions, it does appear Agent Trevor got partway into development before it was shelved.

Speaking in a recent Q&A about his work on GTA, voice actor Steven Ogg confirmed he had recorded some lines for Agent Trevor, and that he was partially briefed on the story.

“Trevor was gonna be undercover – he works for the feds,” Ogg said, as first spotted by The Loadout. “And we did shoot some of that stuff with ‘James Bond Trevor’ – he’s still kind of a fuck up, but he’s doing his best to pretend to be like [a secret agent]. We shot some stuff and then it just disappeared and [Rockstar] never did it, they never followed up on it.”

The DLC content for GTA 5 was publicly announced as cancelled in 2017, but it’s likely the decision to cease work on these individual stories was made much earlier. It’s unclear when Ogg was in the recording booth, and how far into development Agent Trevor was before the plug was pulled.

As noted by The Loadout, some of the concepts for Agent Trevor were seemingly folded into the GTA Online Doomsday and Diamond Casino heists, with one character being transferred from the planned DLC to the online game.

With the cancelled plans for Agent Trevor now long in the past, it’s unlikely we’ll see this DLC or any of its remnants in the near future. Regardless, Ogg’s comments are a neat insight into the plans of Rockstar games, and insight into a project that was never quite realised.