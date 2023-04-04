News

Google introduces a neat Super Mario Bros. Movie easter egg

Google has introduced a little easter egg to its search engine to coincide with The Super Mario Bros. Movie.
5 Apr 2023
Edmond Tran
Super Mario Bros ? question item block Google easter egg

Image: Nintendo

The Super Mario Bros. Movie has finally hit cinemas, and while the reviews aren’t all unanimously positive, what’s for certain is that the film is, at least, a vibrant and entertaining celebration of the decades-old Super Mario series, which has infiltrated broader pop culture with its iconography, sounds, and music. Google has recognised this, and has decided to join the fun by adding a neat little easter egg to any search terms related to Super Mario or The Super Mario Bros. Movie.

Simply perform a Google search on the topic, and on the results page, you’ll notice a tiny box that appears on the top left of the screen – it’s an item block (sometimes referred to as a ‘question mark block’ or a ‘? block’), styled in its retro form, as seen in the original Super Mario Bros. game from 1985.

Read: The Super Mario Bros. Movie Review

Click on the block, and a coin will pop out, complete with the recognisable sound. How nice.

The Super Mario Bros. Movie Google Easter Egg
Image: GamesHub via Google

In the GamesHub review of The Super Mario Bros. Movie, we called it ‘an exceptionally-crafted visual feast that needs no real excuse to flit between different set pieces and worlds from across Super Mario history, because its goal is to provide a delightful rollercoaster of colour and texture and action that can be enjoyed passively.’

While we shared the broad sentiment that the narrative of the film was quite light, we reasoned that, ‘it doesn’t need any other reason to keep you there, because it knows what you came to get – a little Mario magic, a little nostalgia.’

The film is currently slated to make over US $100 million in its opening weekend alone, and judging by the fact that the film has a post-credits scene, we should expect more Mario movies to come.

The Super Mario Bros. Movie is in cinemas now.

The Super Mario Bros. Movie
Edmond Tran

Edmond is the managing editor of GamesHub. He was previously at GameSpot for 13 years, where he was the Australian Editor and an award-winning video producer. You can follow him @EdmondTran

