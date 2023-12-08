News

God of War Ragnarok: Valhalla, a free DLC expansion, announced for December

The free Valhalla update will feature roguelike elements, and will be available on 12 December 2023.
8 Dec 2023
Edmond Tran
God of War Ragnarok: Valhalla

PlayStation

Image: Sony Santa Monica

Sony Interactive Entertainment and Santa Monica Studio announced a free update to God of War: Ragnarok at The Game Awards 2023. God of War Ragnarok: Valhalla (not to be confused with Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: Dawn of Ragnarok) will be available on 12 December 2023 for both the PS4 and PS5 versions of the game, for free.

The DLC expansion will take place in Valhalla, naturally, and act as an epilogue to the events of God of War Ragnarok, featuring additional story elements. Structurally, the game will feature “experimental elements” inspired by roguelike games, according to Sony.

Kratos will continually tackle seemingly endless gauntlets of enemies, again and again, with the resources gained on each run allowing him to permanently upgrade his abilities, and potentially change the environment around him.

Valhalla marks the first major update to the game since it launched in November 2022.

In the GamesHub review of God of War Ragnarok, we remarked that “By the end, God of War Ragnarok will leave a major, lasting impact on you, with thoughts and quandaries that may well resonate into your own life. It’s exactly what a piece of work of this size, budget, calibre, and intent should strive to do.”

$124.95 $99.95
Edmond Tran

Edmond is the managing editor of GamesHub.

