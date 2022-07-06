News

God of War Ragnarok officially set for November 2022 launch

God of War Ragnarok is officially locked into a November 2022 release date, despite persistent rumours of a delay.
7 Jul 2022
Leah J. Williams
Image: Santa Monica Studio

God of War Ragnarok will officially launch on 9 November 2022, despite rumours the game would be delayed until 2023. The news was delivered by developer Santa Monica Studio in a PlayStation Blog post that finally delivered more details about the highly-anticipating adventure. Alongside the confirmed release date, the studio also revealed a brand new CGI trailer, and a first look at deluxe editions of the game.

The new trailer is particularly flashy, and gives a cinematic look at the struggles of Kratos and his son Atreus as they come face-to-face with a giant wolf – presumably, Fenrir from Norse mythology (son of Loki and Angrboda).

You can check out the new trailer below:

While the exact plot of God of War Ragnarok is still being tightly guarded, it looks to be as sweeping and epic as its predecessor – a game that redefined God of War lore, and explored the more human side of its stoic hero, Kratos.

In addition to this trailer, Santa Monica Studio has also given us a look at the upcoming Collector’s and Jötnar Editions of Ragnarok, which will come bundled with a number of goodies.

Here’s the breakdown of all the editions available:

  • Launch Edition – includes the full game, plus downloadable armour and tunic for Kratos and Atreus.
  • Standard Edition – includes the full game (upgrading between PS4 and PS5 includes a US $10 cost).
  • Digital Deluxe Edition – includes the full game, plus armour, tunic, weapons, an avatar set, a PlayStation 4 theme, and a digital soundtrack.
  • Collector’s Edition – includes the full game, plus steelbook, Knowledge Keeper’s Shrine, 2 x Vanir Twins carvings, a 16-inch Mjolnir replica, a Dwarven dice set, and downloadable content.
  • Jotnar Edition – includes the full game, plus everything in the Collector’s Edition, as well as a Legendary Draupnir Ring, Yggdrasil cloth map, 7-inch vinyl record music, and a falcon, bear and wolf pin set. The dice set will also be upgraded to ‘Brok’s dice set’, which appears to be shiny and metallic.

You can check out more details of these editions here.

God of War Ragnarok is set to launch on 9 November 2022.

Leah J. Williams

Leah J. Williams is a gaming and entertainment journalist who's spent years writing about the games industry, her love for The Sims 2 on Nintendo DS and every piece of weird history she knows. You can find her tweeting @legenette most days.

