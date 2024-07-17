Girl Geek Academy calls on Aussie schools to support AI High program

Girl Geek Academy has issued a public callout to Australian schools, encouraging them to support high school girls and non-binary students in learning about AI technology. The organisation has long been an advocate for equality in the tech space, buoyed by a belief that it must be baked in from the start of education.

Girl Geek Academy has established AI High, with the support of the Telstra Foundation, to teach girls and non-binary folk about AI tech as early as possible. The interests learned in schools often shape the future careers of young people – and so, AI High aims to educate about the tech possibility space, and how AI can be harnessed for a brighter future.

“Learning AI is pivotal in closing the gender divide in tech,” Lisy Kane, Girl Geek Academy co-founder said. “AI High will enable young women to not only benefit from, but be play a leadership role in the creation of new AI technologies.”

As Kane outlined, the AI leadership space is currently in need of more diverse voices, so education for the leaders of tomorrow is essential. While AI has proved to be a controversial topic of late, it will be an important technology for the future – and we must ensure that it’s wielded fairly, and with a diversity of thought and opinion.

Per data cited by Girl Geek Academy in a press release, there has been a significant drop in student enrolment for Information and Communication Technologies (ICT) subjects in recent years, leading to a lack of expertise in the industry. That’s a major concern as technologies like AI become more prevalent. So, Girl Geek Academy is calling on schools to do better to encourage their students to learn about tech.

By establishing AI High, the organisation hopes to create a bridge for young girls and gender-diverse individuals to connect with AI, and consider a potential career in technology.

“Our objective is to empower high school girls by providing them with the necessary digital skills and competencies to pursue digital careers, fostering a new generation of women tech leaders,” the AI High mission statement reads.

Students keen on the program can register interest here, and parents, teachers, and school leaders are equally encouraged to hop onto the Girl Geek Academy website to learn more about it, and what it aims to achieve. As we head towards a more digital future, programs like AI High will play a key part in preparation, education, and building the careers of the future.