Garfield Lasagna Party is a ‘succulent’ new party game

Garfield Lasagna Party is a strange new party game featuring Garfield and his animal pals.
15 Sep 2022
Leah J. Williams
garfield lasagna party

Image: Microids / Paramount

Garfield has become an unlikely icon of the millennial era. There’s something about the lazy, lasagna-eating cat that has endeared him to an entire generation, with his profile being buoyed by a variety of Garfield-adjacent memes online. It’s not clear if the character himself is particularly popular – or if his popularity has been birthed by a need to be ‘in’ on countless internet jokes. Whatever the case, it’s clear his memetic status has directly influenced the birth of Garfield Lasagna Party, a new food-themed party game coming to PC, PlayStation, Xbox and Nintendo Switch in November 2022.

In Garfield Lasagna Party, you play as one of four characters – Garfield, Odie, Arlene and Nermal – working your way through a number of ‘succulent’ party games.

‘You’re invited by Garfield, Odie, Arlene and Nermal’s to their new purr-fect celebration: a huge Lasagna Party! And guess what’s on the menu? A dynamic party game filled with crazy (and tasty!) mini games: pizza square slicing challenge, snowballs throwing competition, obstacle race and more!’ the game’s official description reads.

‘Be ready to give your best to finish ahead: Win the most mini games, summon all your luck when throwing the dice and use special items to have your way at the best time! Whoever you side with, whether you love lasagna or not, Garfield Lasagna Party is THE game to enjoy a great appetising time with friends and family, in the company of your favourite characters!’

‘Favourite characters’ is doing a lot of heavy lifting in that description – but if there are dedicated Garfield fans out there, they’ll certainly like what’s on the menu.

Read: Stray PC mod lets you play as Garfield

Images: Microids

The game will feature around 30 Garfield-themed mini-games in ‘famous Garfield locations’ like Jon’s house and Dr. Liz’s pet clinic, and up to four players can jump in locally. It will feature a ‘classic board game experience’ as in Mario Party, and also features a number of other challenge modes so you can stomp through each mini-game at your own pace.

Strangely, online multiplayer is not mentioned at all in the press release for the game – so hopefully you’ve got a household full of Garfield fanatics on hand.

Garfield Lasagna Party launches for Windows PC, PlayStation, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and Nintendo Switch in November 2022.

Leah J. Williams

Leah J. Williams is a gaming and entertainment journalist who's spent years writing about the games industry, her love for The Sims 2 on Nintendo DS and every piece of weird history she knows. You can find her tweeting @legenette most days.

