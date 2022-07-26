News

 > PC

Stray PC mod lets you play as Garfield

The modding community is at it again, creating a lasagne-loving reskin of Stray's protagonist for PC players.
26 Jul 2022
Emily Spindler
Stray Garfield PC mod

PC

Image: Chris Rubino / BlueTwelve Studio

Share Icon

In an interesting turn of events that should surprise nobody, the game modding community has been hard at work creating a whole host of interesting mods for the recently-released adventure game, Stray. If you wondered what it might be like to play the widely celebrated title as Garfield, or as CJ from San Andreas, there’s a mod for that.

Modder Chris Rubino released the Garfield mod, which sees the playable cat replaced by an oddly not-so-out-of-place version of Garfield. The simple change has been downloaded by over 1,000 users since it was published, plastering the lasagne-loving cat’s chronically dissatisfied expression on screens around the world.

It’s one of many mods releasing as Stray enters its second week since release, with a number of them just as left of field. Other standouts include the option to change the cat into a quadrupedal version of CJ from San Andreas, and to replace the often-pressed meow button with the sound of Ethan Mars from Heavy Rain shouting for his son. A number of less outlandish mods, such as those that change the cat to look like your own and a photorealistic preset have been released as well.

Image: sir_galahad172 / BlueTwelve Studio

The sheer amount of creations so soon after release is a testament to the success that Annapurna Interactive and BlueTwelve Studio’s newest title is enjoying – in the three hours after release, there were 62,963 concurrent players on Steam, making it one of the company’s most successful games to date. Stray currently sits as the highest-rated game by Steam users for 2022, overtaking God of War with over 42,000 reviews to date.

Read: Stray Review – So Exquisitely, Believably Cat-like

The growing community rallying behind the adorable (and surprisingly emotional and tense) game seems set on improving upon an already much-loved story, and we can expect to see more interesting reimaginings of the game and quality of life mods crop up as time goes on.

Whether you’re wanting to play the original game and explore the cyberpunk-style world from a cat’s perspective, or befriend humanoid robots while wearing a distinguished pair of glasses, Stray certainly has all bases covered.

Stray is available to play now on PC, Playstation 4, and Playstation 5.

Emily Spindler

Emily Spindler-Carruthers is a journalist interested in writing about diversity and accessibility in gaming, and the ways in which video games can impact communities. You can find her @Sagef0xx on Twitter.

Related News

Culture Game Development Mobile News Nintendo PC PlayStation Xbox
More
Wrath of the Lich King Promotional Art
?>
News

World of Warcraft: Wrath of the Lich King Classic Launches 27 September

World of Warcraft Classic’s second expansion, Wrath of the Lich King comes with the return of the Death Knight class…

Julian Lee
High Score Promotional Image
?>
News

Video Game Music Conference ‘High Score’ Announced For October

The High Score conference will feature game music and audio design workshops, words from prominent speakers and more.

Julian Lee
Wylde Flowers Tara
?>
News

Wylde Flowers gets Steam and Switch release date

The Apple Design Award-winning game Wylde Flowers is coming to PC and Nintendo Switch on September 20.

Emily Spindler
Black Panther game EA
?>
News

Black Panther open-world game reportedly in the works at EA

The existence of a single-player, open-world game based on the Marvel hero Black Panther is reportedly in the works at…

Edmond Tran
lord of the rings gollum
?>
News

The Lord of the Rings: Gollum release pushed back

Daedalic Entertainment is pushing back release day for the stealth title by 'a few months.'

Emily Spindler

Like this content?

Receive newsletters featuring leading industry job, news, opportunities and events

User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login