Game on Cancer Day will raise funds for life-saving research

Australian charity organisation Cure Cancer has announced its inaugural Game On Cancer Day charity drive, which aims to boost donations for emerging cancer research. From 24-26 March 2023, the weekend drive will spotlight a host of Australian content creators, with streamers including TGG, Aliythia, EmilleJ, GeekGG, Magnetbrain and Fangetta going live on their channels, with fundraising links for those able to donate.

All funds raised will be donated to Dr Chen Li, Cure Cancer’s primary research grant recipient for 2023, who currently works out of Monash University in Melbourne. Li’s work is focused on treating triple-negative breast cancer, a condition which has proven resistant to conventional remedies.

‘It is my privilege to be involved in this first-ever “Game On Cancer Day” charity drive organised by Cure Cancer Australia. I am extremely grateful for the contributions from our generous donors, allowing me to conduct exciting research on triple-negative breast cancer,’ Li said of the event. ‘I sincerely hope this event is a fun learning opportunity that provides crucial support needed for high-quality research.’

The donation goal is currently set at AU $100,000 raised over the weekend. Those keen to contribute are encouraged to tune into each streamer’s show as they go live, with further instructions and donation links available over the Game On Cancer Day weekend.

In addition to spotlighting Li’s work, and raising awareness about the need to fund cancer research, the event will also play host to a special online auction where donors can bid on items, with all funds raised also going towards Cure Cancer.

Items included in this auction are:

TCL 75-inch C735 QLED 4K Android TV

Kings of Neon Call of Duty Cartel GHOST LED Neon Light

Signed merchandise from UFC Middleweight Rob Whittaker

Four (4x) AFL Medallion Club Tickets to Western Bulldogs V Hawthorn Saturday 29 th April 4:25PM Marvel Stadium

April 4:25PM Marvel Stadium Five (5x) ‘Four N Twenty’ Prize Packs featuring Bluetooth speaker, cooler bag, socks and beanie

To date, Cure Cancer’s Game On Cancer initiative, which brings together the local Australian games community, has raised around AU $750,000 for cancer research. There’s high hopes for the upcoming Game On Cancer Day 2023, and the impact it may have on future developments in the fight against cancer.