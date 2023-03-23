News

 > News > Culture

Game on Cancer Day will raise funds for life-saving research

Cure Cancer is hosting its inaugural Game On Cancer Day charity drive on the last weekend of March 2023.
23 Mar 2023
Leah J. Williams
game on cancer day cure cancer

Culture

Image: Cure Cancer

Share Icon

Australian charity organisation Cure Cancer has announced its inaugural Game On Cancer Day charity drive, which aims to boost donations for emerging cancer research. From 24-26 March 2023, the weekend drive will spotlight a host of Australian content creators, with streamers including TGG, Aliythia, EmilleJ, GeekGG, Magnetbrain and Fangetta going live on their channels, with fundraising links for those able to donate.

All funds raised will be donated to Dr Chen Li, Cure Cancer’s primary research grant recipient for 2023, who currently works out of Monash University in Melbourne. Li’s work is focused on treating triple-negative breast cancer, a condition which has proven resistant to conventional remedies.

‘It is my privilege to be involved in this first-ever “Game On Cancer Day” charity drive organised by Cure Cancer Australia. I am extremely grateful for the contributions from our generous donors, allowing me to conduct exciting research on triple-negative breast cancer,’ Li said of the event. ‘I sincerely hope this event is a fun learning opportunity that provides crucial support needed for high-quality research.’

Read: Bungie has raised $200,000 for earthquake relief in Syria, Turkey

The donation goal is currently set at AU $100,000 raised over the weekend. Those keen to contribute are encouraged to tune into each streamer’s show as they go live, with further instructions and donation links available over the Game On Cancer Day weekend.

In addition to spotlighting Li’s work, and raising awareness about the need to fund cancer research, the event will also play host to a special online auction where donors can bid on items, with all funds raised also going towards Cure Cancer.

Items included in this auction are:

  • TCL 75-inch C735 QLED 4K Android TV  
  • Kings of Neon Call of Duty Cartel GHOST LED Neon Light 
  • Signed merchandise from UFC Middleweight Rob Whittaker 
  • Four (4x) AFL Medallion Club Tickets to Western Bulldogs V Hawthorn Saturday 29th April 4:25PM Marvel Stadium 
  • Five (5x) ‘Four N Twenty’ Prize Packs featuring Bluetooth speaker, cooler bag, socks and beanie

To date, Cure Cancer’s Game On Cancer initiative, which brings together the local Australian games community, has raised around AU $750,000 for cancer research. There’s high hopes for the upcoming Game On Cancer Day 2023, and the impact it may have on future developments in the fight against cancer.

Leah J. Williams

Leah J. Williams is a gaming and entertainment journalist who's spent years writing about the games industry, her love for The Sims 2 on Nintendo DS and every piece of weird history she knows. You can find her tweeting @legenette most days.

Related News

Board Games Culture Game Development Mobile News Nintendo PC PlayStation Xbox
More
atari nightdive studios acquisition
?>
News

Atari to acquire 'System Shock' remake dev, Nightdive Studios

Atari has announced a major agreement to acquire Nightdive Studios.

Leah J. Williams
GDC Awards 2023 - List of Finalists, Nominees, and Winners
?>
News

GDC Awards 2023: All the winners and finalists

The GDC Awards 2023 is set to recognise the best video games of 2022, with indie games and AAA titles…

Edmond Tran
IGF Awards 2023 GDC
?>
News

IGF Awards 2023: All the winners and finalists

The winners of the 2023 IGF Awards have been announced, providing a snapshot of the best games of the past…

Edmond Tran
dungeons and dragons live action tv series paramount
?>
News

D&D Direct 2023 will feature major game reveals

D&D Direct 2023 will also feature 'entertainment tie-ins' and plenty of other surprises.

Leah J. Williams
Marvel Snap Shuri Thanos Nerfs Patch
?>
News

Marvel Snap patch nerfs dominating Thanos and Shuri decks

The Marvel Snap patch for March 2023 takes aim at the powerful cards making up a couple of infamously powerful…

Edmond Tran
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login