Gamescom 2022: Every game shown off at the Future Games Show

The Future Games Show returned at Gamescom 2022, with a host of updates for already-announced titles, and some brand new game reveals. Over 50 games popped up during the show, with tantalising looks at each. There were clear standouts – The Last Case of Benedict Fox looks deliciously eldritch – but every tidbit and trailer is well worth a look.

You can catch up with the show here, or read on for the major highlights.

The first major trailer revealed The Gap, a surreal and spooky narrative adventure that follows a man attempting to reclaim his memories after a horrifying and potentially supernatural experience. The game launches for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S and Windows PC via Steam in future.

New content for Aliens: Fireteam Elite was revealed next. The latest update will introduce Pathogen, a new DLC chapter for the game that lets you take on more crawling, slimy aliens than ever. It launches 30 August 2022 for PC, PlayStation and Xbox.

Hypercharge: Unboxed is coming to Xbox and PlayStation. This game is a toy box-themed shooter where players embody action figures in miniature form, and fight through locales like toy stores and kitchens. After going viral, the development team is looking for new sign-ups.

Linear detective game The Case of the Golden Idol was up next – this detective game looks absolutely stunning, and rocks a pixel art style that makes every blood-spattered mystery look even more intriguing. This is one for the classic point-and-click adventure lovers. The game is coming to PC in 2022, and a demo is now available on the Future Games Show Steam page.

Next up, Snaccoon won everyone over. This stealth-exploration game is all about guiding a trash-loving raccoon to its next delicious snack in a lovely cel-shaded cityscape. It’s coming soon, although no further details were revealed.

Tainted Grail: The Fall of Avalon popped up next. This game is an open world RPG that takes place in a surreal fantasy world. It appears to be heavily inspired by medieval history, and adventure games like Skyrim. It’s set to launch on Steam Early Access in Q4 2022.

The world premiere trailer for Floodland followed this. The game is a post-apocalyptic city builder that analyses the major impact of climate change, and how it will transform the world. The game is coming to PC on 15 November 2022.

The Last Case of Benedict Fox got a major gameplay reveal during the Future Games Show Gamescom 2022. This revealed more of the game’s gloomy exploration and gothic undertones, including the appearance of terrible, skin-covered creatures. The game is set to launch in Spring 2023 (Northern Hemisphere) on PC and Xbox.

For a lighter change of pace, A Little to the Left popped up next. A new live-action trailer confirmed the game’s release date, and reminded everyone of its cute little puzzles. The game launches on PC/Mac on 8 November 2022.

Goat Simulator 3 was the next Future Games Show star – in a brand new gameplay trailer, the absolute mayhem of exploring a fantasy world as a goat was shown off. It appears you’ll be able to traipse locales like Skyrim castles in this off adventure, as well as boardwalks filled with people, and cities under attack from aliens. Goat Simulator 3 launches for PC, Xbox Series X/S and PlayStation 5 on 17 November 2022.

Next up, The Chant reappeared. This game is all about being trapped at a spooky spiritual retreat where creepy Lovecraftian monsters are summoned in a botched ritual – and it’s up to you to fight them back to hell. No pressure. The Chant launches for PC, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S on 3 November 2022.

Ereban: Shadow Legacy, a stealth platformer, snuck in afterwards. This game lets you embody a dangerous warrior armed with various shadow skills, all of which are deployed to traverse deadly mazes and avoid roaming enemies. The game is coming to PC and Xbox in 2023.

A surprise Wizardy: The Five Ordeals announcement dropped next – the game has officially been translated into English, and is now available on Steam.

Another surprise followed – Soulstice, the upcoming sword-swinging action-adventure game from Reply Game Studios, now has a demo on Steam. The game launches for PC, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S on 20 September 2022.

A gorgeous trailer for Afterimage was up next. This cartoon-ish side-scrolling adventure features a young woman traversing a fantasy world, and taking on all manner of medieval-looking beasts. It’s absolutely stunning, and it’s coming to PC and consoles in Winter 2022 (Northern Hemisphere).

Deliver Us Mars got another major showing next – this game is a sequel to Deliver Us The Moon, and features a young astronaut attempting to recover strange ships on the surface of Mars. It’s coming soon to PC, PlayStation and Xbox.

Hack-and-slash platformer Phantom Hellcat was up next. This game follows a young woman taking on enemy hordes in a range of stylish, gothic landscapes. There’s a little bit of Devil May Cry and Castlevania in this one, and that’s what makes it very intriguing. The game launches on PC, PlayStation and Xbox in future.

The next trailer was the World Premiere for Edge of Sanity, a gloomy, cel-shaded adventure game that appears to include some elements of survival. The game stars a lonely hiker traversing a snow-capped landscape – and running into a strange, tentacled creature in a dark world. The game is launching for PC, PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch in 2023.

There were three major trailers from Wired Productions next. The first was for Hotel Architect, a wacky hotel management simulator. This looks very silly, and rocks a funky claymation style. It’s coming to PC. The next game was The Last Worker, a first person puzzle-adventure game that appears to take place in a capitalist production facility of some kind. It’s coming to PC on 19 October 2022. Finally, Wired Productions also revealed Bulwark: Falconeer Chronicles, a futuristic city builder where you’re tasked with rebuilding an empire after a devastating event.

The Great War: Western Front was the next major Future Games Show appearance. This is a historical strategy game that focusses on realism and world history. The game launches for PC via Steam and the Epic Games Store in future.

Backfirewall, the ‘tragic comedy’ that’s set inside a smartphone grappling with its own existence, now has a demo available on Steam. The game arrivals on PC, PlayStation, Xbox and Nintendo Switch in 2022.

Publisher Team17 got a major showcase next. This included titles like Age of Darkness: Final Stand, Moving Out 2, Hokko Life, Thymesia, and more.

SCP: Secret Files was up next. This game is all about strange items that appear in places they shouldn’t – as seen in fellow titles like Control. The mystery thriller launches for PC on 13 September 2022, and is coming to consoles in 2023.

The next World Premiere was for Teslagrad, an adventure game that stars a young woman wandering through a fantasy world. It features a colourful, gorgeous art style, and has vibes of Hollow Knight. It’s coming to PC, PlayStation, Xbox and Nintendo Switch in Spring 2023 (Northern Hemisphere).

Horror game The Dark Pictures: The Devil In Me got a new trailer next, which confirmed the game’s upcoming release date. It will launch for PC, PlayStation and Xbox on 18 November 2022.

Another war game was up next – EXP: War Trauma. This game is a horror-tinged adventure that will dive deep into the emotional toll of war with terrifying surrealism. There’s a demo now available on Steam.

The post-apocalyptic survival adventure Rooted was up next. In this game, you’ll need to build to survive, explore a vast natural landscape, and defend yourself against mechanical forces. The game is coming to PC soon, and just launched on Kickstarter.

Hellsweeper VR came to raise hell next. This game is a magical combat adventure where you’re tasked with fighting against demons across various locales. You’ll have a range of weapons at your disposal, and each will cause bloody mayhem.

Stray Blade appeared afterwards – this game is a fantasy fighting and exploration game filled with strange creatures and magical landscapes. The game launches on PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S in 2023.

Then we got a look at update 1.3 of Crossfire Legion, which will introduce brand new factions, units, and a level editor for keen players. It’s available on Steam now.

God of Rock then made its debut at the Future Games Show. This is a rhythm fighting game from Modus Studios that stars musical competitors taking part in 1v1 button-mashing rhythm battles. It’s a little bit Street Fighter, and a little bit TapTap Revenge. The game is coming to PlayStation, Xbox, Windows PC and Nintendo Switch in 2023.

Lightyear Frontier got a new showcase next. This exploration-farming-crafting game is all about exploring an idyllic planet and creating a sustainable home for yourself. You’ll be able to research, build structures, and create your perfect future as you work. The game is coming to PC and Xbox in Spring 2023 (Northern Hemisphere).

A new trailer for System Shock was up next. This upcoming reboot is a faithful reimagining of the classic 1994 game, and is being helmed by a veteran team. It’s still ‘coming soon‘ to PC, PlayStation and Xbox.

Then, we got a new look at spooky horror adventure Layers of Fear. This game looks absolutely gnarly, and certainly won’t be for the faint of heart. Bloober Team is known for its terrifying visions, and this game looks like it’ll live up to the studio’s reputation. It’s coming to PC, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S in early 2023.

The final announcement of the show came courtesy of Gunzilla Games. It revealed Off the Grid, a brand new adventure game helmed by District 9‘s Neil Blomkamp. While not much is known about the game, the first trailer followed military commanders travelling to a strange base defended by cybernetic soldiers. We’ll likely learn more about this project in the coming months – it’s coming to PC, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S in 2023.

That was it for the Future Games Show! Stay tuned to GamesHub for the rest of our Gamescom 2022 coverage, and much more.